In the canton of Glarus, the police are now using a semi-stationary speed camera on the A3. The control strategy is having an effect - and is generating an unexpected amount of money

The Glarus cantonal police have been using a semi-stationary speed camera on the A3 highway since this year.

In three operations, fines worth between 100,000 and 150,000 Swiss francs per week were levied.

The rented speed camera is to be used three more times on the highway in the next six months. Show more

To punish speeding offenders, the Glarus cantonal police have been using a semi-stationary speed camera since this year. In concrete terms:

The speed camera is positioned on the Glarus section of the A3 highway for a week at a time, as reported by the Glarner Nachrichten newspaper.

The experiment apparently pays off: in the three weeks in which the Kapo installed the speed camera, fines totaling between 100,000 and 150,000 Swiss francs were collected, says Anton Landolt, head of special services at the Glarus cantonal police, to the newspaper.

Speed cameras rented from an external company

The new speed camera was previously installed at three different locations: at the old Walensee service station, on the section between Niederurnen and Weesen and at the Ara in Bilten in the direction of Zurich.

Several speeders have also been caught by the police. One person was driving at over 220 kilometers per hour instead of 120 kilometers per hour, another person was driving at 170 kilometers per hour in the 80-kilometer range,

The semi-stationary speed camera is not operated by the police themselves, but is rented from an external company.

According to Anton Landolt, this is more efficient than other mobile speed cameras, especially as otherwise an officer would have to set up the device and then remain in the vicinity to monitor the speed camera.

The new speed camera will be used three more times in the next six months. However, only on the A3 highway: "The risk of vandals is lower there," Landolt is quoted as saying.

