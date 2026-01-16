The speed camera was stationed at the ghost service station on Lake Walen. Google Street View

A semi-stationary speed camera on the A3 near Obstalden GL has generated surprisingly high revenues. During operation, the Glarus cantonal police registered around 15,000 speeding violations - including one extreme case at 222 km/h. The fines amounted to around 400,000 Swiss francs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A temporary speed camera on the A3 near Obstalden brought in around CHF 400,000 in fines in 2025.

15,000 vehicles were recorded, with the highest value measured being 222 km/h.

The dangerous section of freeway has been accident-prone for years - partly due to tunnels, roadworks and the lack of a hard shoulder. Show more

According to the Glarus cantonal police, a semi-stationary radar device was tested for the first time on the A3 highway near Obstalden in 2025. Unlike mobile speed cameras, this technology works autonomously and can be used over longer periods of time.

The test proved to be lucrative: according to "Süostschweiz", between CHF 80,000 and CHF 140,000 in fines flowed into the canton's coffers every week. This was offset by rental costs of around 7,000 francs for the measuring device.

Extreme speeding offense case

One case of massively excessive speed was particularly striking. A driver was measured at 222 kilometers per hour. Criminal proceedings were initiated against him and his driver's license was revoked.

Although such cases are rare, they show the risk that exists on this stretch of road, according to the police.

The section of the A3 along Lake Walen has been a major accident site for years. Several tunnels, a construction site and the lack of a breakdown lane make road safety more difficult. The authorities register 40 to 70 road accidents here every year.

The location has gained additional notoriety due to the Obstalden service station, which has been closed since 2003 and can only be reached on foot or by bike. Safety concerns have so far prevented it from reopening.

The cantonal police have left open the question of whether semi-stationary facilities will be used more frequently in future. However, the test has shown that this measurement method is efficient - both in terms of road safety and to reduce the workload on staff.