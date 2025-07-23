Peter Rothlin ran for the Council of States in the 2023 federal elections. Archivbild: Keystone

A friendly summer greeting with a political undertone earned Glarus SVP councillor Peter Rothlin a fine - for breaking a rule that he himself had helped to pass.

Dominik Müller

A seemingly harmless poster with a friendly summer greeting had legal repercussions for Glarus SVP politician Peter Rothlin. "Happy summer vacations, Peter Rothlin, SVP" was written on posters in the Oberurnen, Niederurnen and Bilten area at the end of July 2023, as reported by Glarner Nachrichten.

What seemed like a nice election slogan ultimately landed the Oberurnen district councillor in court. The piquant thing is that he violated an ordinance that he himself had helped to draft.

According to the report, Rothlin was surprised by the legal proceedings: He had been contacted by the police about a poster and had moved it as requested. He was all the more shocked when he later received a summons.

Six posters objected to

The reason: a citizen had reported several posters for violating the cantonal advertising ordinance - including precise location photos and exact measurements.

He was then questioned by the police and the public prosecutor's office. "It was as if I had ended up in a crime thriller," Rothlin is quoted as saying by the Glarner Nachrichten newspaper.

According to the cantonal court of Glarus, six posters violated the applicable rules - partly due to a lack of permits and partly due to unauthorized locations. The cantonal court sentenced Rothlin to a fine of CHF 1,000 and further costs totaling CHF 1,550.

High court confirms verdict

Rothlin defended himself to the "Glarner Nachrichten" newspaper by saying that he had interpreted the regulations differently. The posters were part of his election campaign for the Council of States and were intended to create a positive mood. In his eyes, this would not have required a permit. "I thought this was covered by the new regulation for temporary election posters," said Rothlin.

However, the high court also remained firm: it confirmed the ruling in May - and added an additional 1,000 francs for the appeal proceedings. Rothlin calls the authorities' approach "narrow-minded", but now wants to tackle the matter politically. "Such details need to be discussed more thoroughly in the district council - even if they seem obvious."

