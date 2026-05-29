The pilot died in the fatal accident. Kapo SZ

A 68-year-old pilot has died in a glider crash in the canton of Schwyz. The man had taken off from Schänis on a solo flight before his glider crashed in a wooded area near Reichenburg for reasons that are still unclear.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 68-year-old pilot died in a glider crash in Reichenburg SZ on Thursday.

The glider had previously taken off from Schänis airfield for a solo flight.

The cause of the crash is still unclear and is now being investigated. Show more

A fatal aviation accident occurred in the canton of Schwyz on Thursday.

A 68-year-old pilot took off shortly after midday from Schänis airfield for a solo flight in a glider. At around 1.45 pm, the aircraft crashed into a wooded area in the Nöchen region in the municipality of Reichenburg for reasons as yet unknown.

All help came too late for the pilot. He died at the scene of the accident before the rescue services arrived.

Rega and fire department in action

Rega and the Reichenburg fire department were deployed to recover the deceased. The wreckage of the glider was later recovered from the rough terrain with the assistance of a private helicopter company. It is still unclear why the glider crashed.

In accordance with the legal requirements, the lead responsibility lies with the responsible federal authorities. Together with the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) and the Schwyz cantonal police, the exact circumstances of the accident are now being investigated.

On Thursday, there was also a fatal glider crash in neighboring Austria. In Tyrol, a 72-year-old pilot crashed his glider into a rock face and died. The cause of the accident is also the subject of an ongoing investigation there.