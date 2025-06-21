By around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, thousands of people are already gathering at Helvetiaplatz. zvg

Zurich Pride transforms the city into a queer festival with music, demonstrations and after-parties - but behind the colorful backdrop, money is running out and the security situation remains tense.

Samuel Walder

Rainbow flags wave through the city, music blares from the Landiwiese to the Mythenquai, and tens of thousands are on their feet: Zurich is set for a Pride weekend of superlatives - with everything that goes with it. But beneath the glittering surface, things are bubbling: financial bottlenecks, increased security measures and prominent sponsors dropping out.

One Pride visitor told blue News: "Pride is about to start. The atmosphere is great." There are a lot of young people on site - more than last year. And the visitor continues: "Many are still standing in the shadows. It feels like 66 degrees on Helvetiaplatz."

The motto: Health as a human right

"Together for our health" is this year's motto. It is intended to commemorate the decades-long fight against HIV and Aids and at the same time denounce shortcomings in the healthcare system, such as the long-standing ban on gay men donating blood or a lack of sensitivity towards non-binary people. The focus is also on mental health, as queer people are particularly at risk.

Center of the celebration: Landiwiese

From Friday, the Landiwiese became a queer festival center. Admission is free - as are concerts, comedy, drag and political speeches. Inclusion is taken care of: speeches in sign language, a platform for wheelchair users, free drinking water. Pop newcomer Milune, ESC acts such as Miriana Conte (Malta) and Sissal (Denmark) will be on stage - but big names such as Nemo are missing.

Parade with political power

The big demonstration parade starts on Saturday at around 1 pm at Helvetiaplatz. From 2 p.m., the procession will make its way through the city center towards Mythenquai. On board: e-vehicles for people with limited mobility. Public toilets? Only towards the end of the train. The ZVV recommends traveling by S-Bahn - buses are very busy.

Styling & chill-out in the rainbow house

From make-up to snacks: the Regenbogenhaus at Zollstrasse 117 becomes an official oasis of calm on Saturday - with a styling room from 11 am to 2 pm and a relaxation zone until 5 pm.

Partying until the early hours

After the parade is before the party: Samigo Amusement, Plaza, the Pink Pony Social Club in Club Bellevue (CHF 25) or the Hive, Kauz and Exil invite you to the official after-pride party. From Madonna to men's sauna - there is something for every taste.

Lack of sponsors and security concerns

With 150,000 francs less in the budget, Zurich Pride lacks the financial means for big international stars this year. The reason: pharmaceutical giant Gilead is cutting its funding and Swisscom has pulled out completely. Pride Co-President Ronny Tschanz is sounding the alarm: in view of the political climate, more sponsors could follow.

The security situation is also tense: Last year there were arrests following threats and marches by right-wing extremist groups. The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) has approved CHF 10,000 for security measures - a fraction of the amount requested. Nevertheless, barriers, police presence and strict controls are to ensure security.

Back to the roots: the CSD is alive and well

If you want more activism, the alternative Christopher Street Day Zurich on June 28 is the place to be. The movement wants to consciously distance itself from the commercial character of Pride and recall the origins of queer resistance - loud, angry, militant.