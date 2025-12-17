Unusual: a Globi book with a Chinese title. Picture: Globi Verlag

An Asian publisher is bringing Globi books into Chinese children's rooms. Why it is the only language other than German in which the books are available - and by what name Globi is known there.

Lisa Stutz

Every child in German-speaking Switzerland knows Globi - and everyone who was once one. Together with him, we have gained an insight into the Federal Palace and the airport, been with him to the Alps and into space. Chinese children can now also go on a voyage of discovery with the cult bird. Because the Globi books are now available in Chinese.

This is what the cover of "Globi and the Robots" looks like:

The book "Globi and the Robots" with a Chinese title. Globi Verlag

And the Globi non-fiction book "Tales of Water":

Even those who don't know Chinese can guess that this Globi book is all about water. Picture: Globi Verlag

"At the moment, it's the only active license abroad," says Gisela Klinkenberg from "Globi Verlag" when asked by blue News. This means that Globi books are only available in German and Chinese. "We have a few titles in English and French, which we produced ourselves and sold in Switzerland. But they have been out of print for some time."

Overall, there are few requests for international book licenses for Globibücher. However, the company has been working with a Chinese agency for many years, which presents Globi books to various publishers in China. "A few years ago, a publisher was found for the Globi Knowledge series and the Globine series who acquired the rights to publish these titles in China."

Chinese Globi books on "Temu"

And will the Swiss cult bird soon be familiar to every child in China? "I can't say how well known Globi is in China," says Gisela Klinkenberg. "But Asian publishers generally love book series."

One thing is certain: he is not known by the name Globi - because in China he is simply called "Blue Parrot". This is the only name under which the Chinese Globi books can be found on sales platforms such as "Temu", which is not entirely uninteresting for Swiss Globi fans, because even if you don't speak Chinese, the "Blue Parrot" could become a cult item in your collection.