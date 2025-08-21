Zurich councillor Serap Kahriman (GLP) wants to become president of Switzerland's largest city. She is using AI content to do so, thereby violating one of her party's commitments. KEYSTONE

Together with other parties, the GLP has spoken out against AI content in political campaigns. But now its representative Serap Kahriman is using AI to campaign for her election to the Zurich city council.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A GLP politician publishes an election video with AI-generated portraits of candidates, even though her party has pledged to refrain from using AI in campaigns in 2023.

The FDP and Greens criticize the video as a violation of the code, even if it is not entirely serious.

Serap Kahriman defends the video as satirical and harmless, while other parties such as the Greens would refuse to publish it despite a similar assessment. Show more

"As there are currently no rules on how to deal with AI-generated content, the EPP, Green Liberals, Greens, Die Mitte and SP parties are committed to preventing deliberate deception of the public with the help of AI in their election and voting campaigns."

In 2023, the GLP committed to this code of honor. "Principles for Artificial Intelligence in Political Communication" is its title.

And now this. In a video on Instagram, a woman looks at a newspaper clipping showing three candidates for the Zurich city presidency: Përparim Avdili (FDP), Raphael Golta (SP) and Ueli Bamert (SVP).

"Which man should I vote for now?" asks the woman in the video, while Sechseläutenplatz can be seen in the background. "If a man, then Kahriman," explains the GLP politician, who has been a member of parliament in Switzerland's largest city since 2022.

FDP annoyed about fake portraits

What is supposed to be a humorous reference to the gender imbalance in the field of candidates for the office of mayor is now making headlines due to AI content.

In reality, the SVP, FDP and SP candidates only look roughly the same as they do in the excerpt from the non-existent newspaper. The descriptions under the portraits are dummy text.

The FDP's campaign manager calls Kahriman's election video a "complete fail" in the NZZ and criticizes the GLP for not sticking to its own demand - not using AI in political campaigning. Surprisingly, however, the FDP representative finds it okay to visualize political demands with AI.

The FDP itself gave rise to the AI code with an image created by artificial intelligence. It shows climate activists stuck to a Zurich neighborhood street.

The FDP subsequently issued a statement itself and promised, among other things, to always label AI content, as it did with the Kleber motif. In the Kahriman case, the FDP representative is only bothered by the AI-generated portraits of the candidates.

Greens see code violation, Kahriman does not

The Greens' campaign manager, Eticus Rozas, qualifies that the clip was obviously not meant to be taken entirely seriously. Nevertheless, he states in the "NZZ" that the Greens would not publish such a video. The party is sticking to its code.

Serap Kahriman herself sees no contradiction with the AI Charter. The video is a harmless gimmick and should be taken with a wink. It remains unclear why she did not use real election advertising material to illustrate the fact that, apart from herself, it is mainly men who are running for mayor. The effort would probably have been greater, and she might have had to ask the three candidates for their consent.

Taking the shortcut via AI seems harmless; no facts are presented that do not correspond to the facts. Where the line of misleading begins is less clear. The GLP has declared that it does not want to get anywhere near it with its commitment to the AI Code.