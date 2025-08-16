GLP President Jürg Grossen reaffirmed the GLP's support for the Bilaterals III at his party's digital delegates' meeting (archive image). Keystone

The GLP is committed to digitalization: it supports the E-ID with a large majority, but will not vote on the abolition of the imputed rental value.

The Green Liberals want an electronic ID. On Saturday, the Swiss Green Liberal Party (GLP) voted in favor of the corresponding bill. However, they voted against the abolition of the imputed rental value.

At their online meeting, the GLP delegates voted very clearly in favor of the E-ID proposal, with 171 votes in favor and one against. "We expect the e-ID to represent a long overdue and significant leap forward in the digitalization of Switzerland," said party president Jürg Grossen in a party statement.

The second bill, which will be put to the electorate on September 28 - the amendment to the law on cantonal property taxes on second homes, i.e. the abolition of the imputed rental value - led to more discussion. Some of the GLP members see the imputed rental value as an unjustified taxation of a fictitious value, while others attach greater importance to the risk that a change in the system could lead to a sharp decline in energy-efficient renovations of residential buildings and massive tax losses that would place an excessive burden on the federal budget.

"Both positions are understandable from a GLP perspective," says Grossen. Ultimately, the delegates voted by 104 votes to 54 with 2 abstentions to release the vote.

Support for treaty package with the EU

During the meeting, the GLP also reaffirmed its support for the new treaty package with the European Union. Grossen emphasized that the Bilaterals III are of central importance, especially in times of the trade war triggered by the USA.

With arbitrary tariffs, the Trump administration had sparked a new kind of cold war, which particularly affected small countries like Switzerland. While the SVP glorified Trump despite the massive tariffs and fought against the bilateral agreements, the GLP wanted to ensure legal certainty and stable trading conditions by voting yes to the agreements.

SVP rejects E-ID

The SVP held its delegates' meeting in Schaffhausen on Saturday. They rejected the E-ID. This was despite the fact that a clear majority of the SVP parliamentary group was in favor of an e-ID.

