Here's what it's all about As part of the revision of the Postal Services Act, the Federal Council is planning to allow for the voluntary consolidation of mailboxes at central locations. OFCOM has made it clear that there are no plans to eliminate mailboxes; the public comment period runs through October 15.

GLP President Jürg Grossen goes a step further and calls for the long-term elimination of the mailbox requirement, coupled with digital accessibility for all and a transition period during which mailboxes would remain optional.

Telecom expert Ralf Beyeler criticizes the lack of a viable digital mail service in Switzerland. Grossen counters that such solutions will soon be developed. Summary created with

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First the commotion, then the all-clear: As part of the Revision of the Postal Act, to introduce central mailbox systems for multiple buildings or entire neighborhoods. Federal Councilor Albert Rösti is in charge of this matter.

As CH Media first reported, mail may no longer be delivered to people’s doorsteps in the future, but instead to a shared location in the neighborhood. The news sparked outrage: Readers vented their frustration in the comments section.

Everyone is free to express their opinion

This prompted the Federal Office of Communications (Bakom) to weigh in. On Friday evening, the head of communications issued a statement clarifying that the headlines claiming Rösti wanted to eliminate mailboxes were false. Article 10 of the draft bill merely provides that homeowners may voluntarily consolidate their mailbox systems. The public comment period runs through October 15.

How the Consultation Process Works Before a bill is introduced in the Swiss Parliament, not only are all political parties and organizations allowed to comment on the draft, but so is every individual—regardless of whether they are eligible to vote. Anyone who wishes to comment must read the documents carefully and submit a statement. Information on this can be found on the Federal Government’s website.

GLP President Jürg Grossen intends to lead the discussion up to that point. The Green Liberal called on social media for the abolition of the mailbox requirement—but attached conditions to the demand: Digital accessibility is needed for those who no longer want a mailbox, and during a transition period, voluntary mailboxes should remain in place at central locations, as proposed by the Federal Council.

Less and Less Mail

His argument: The trend has clearly shown a decline in snail mail for years. “There’s no sign of a reversal,” says Grossen. He cites Denmark as a model, a country that has already completely eliminated its mailboxes. “With the ‘yes’ vote on electronic identity, we’ll soon have the tools we need for seamless digital solutions. We can also use these for new postal and other services.”

However, he emphasizes: “I don’t want to take away anyone’s mailbox, nor am I calling for a revolution. But when I look at my children, I see that the younger generation, in particular, is moving away from paper. New, voluntary, digital solutions should be made available to these people.”

Criticism comes from telecommunications expert Ralf Beyeler. He laments that there is still no “good digital letter service” in Switzerland. Swiss Post even charges postage for it. “Several companies have tried this concept in recent years—and all have failed.” Blue News also published a critical report on the digital letter.

Grossen rejects this argument: He is convinced that such solutions will soon be developed and can be introduced in parallel with the revision of the postal legislation—if necessary, even by other providers. It remains to be seen whether his demand will become the official GLP position. “We’ll discuss this further within the party,” says Grossen. However, he expects the GLP to reaffirm its previous position that the postal service should take a pragmatic approach to digitalization.

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