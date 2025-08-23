Corina Gredig, GLP-ZH, has given birth to a healthy child. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

GLP parliamentary group leader Corina Gredig has become a mother for the third time. Little Géraldine Nadja was born on August 12 in Zurich.

Philipp Dahm

"The birth of a child is an overwhelming experience. It was wonderful to welcome this little creature into the world," said the Zurich National Councillor to Blick.

The second name Nadja is a tribute to Gredig's cousin. "She passed away almost exactly one year ago to the day."

The 37-year-old already has two children from a previous relationship. Aged nine and 13. Gredig will be absent from the upcoming fall session, it was added. Vice-President Beat Flach will stand in for her.

Other female politicians in the Federal Parliament have also recently had offspring. Céline Amaudruz, an SVP National Councillor from Geneva, recently had her second child and SP co-leader Samira Marti (BL) became a mother in April.