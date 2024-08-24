Green Liberal President Jürg Grossen spoke to his party members at the delegates' meeting. Archivbild: Keystone

For the President of the Swiss Green Liberals, Jürg Grossen, the GLP must not allow itself to be co-opted by other parties. Grossen said this on Saturday at his party's virtual delegates' meeting.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Recently, a merger of the GLP with a bourgeois party has been publicly discussed.

Green Liberal President Jürg Grossen obviously doesn't think much of it. Show more

With a view to media reports that the Center Party is asking its members about the idea of a merger with the GLP or that the GLP should join forces with the FDP, GLP President Jürg Grossen says: "The other parties have to solve their problems on their own." A merger would be attractive for them, "but we would gain nothing from it."

The GLP will celebrate its 20th birthday in Zurich in October, the Bernese National Councillor announced at the virtual delegates' meeting on Saturday. The world is open to 20-year-olds. They are beginning to reshape society according to their convictions and to exert more influence. The GLP wants to do the same.

The Green Liberals are the progressive ones - the ones who are universally acknowledged to be fit for the future. It is therefore understandable that this makes the GLP attractive as a party.

SDA