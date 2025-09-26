It will take longer than planned for steam to flow out of the cooling tower of the Gösgen SO nuclear power plant after the annual overhaul. (archive picture) sda

The Gösgen nuclear power plant has been out of operation since May - and will be shut down until 2026. It is now clear that the reason is a safety defect that has apparently existed since the plant was commissioned in 1979.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gösgen nuclear power plant will remain off the grid until February 2026 due to a weak point in the feedwater pipes.

According to the federal authorities, the risk has existed since 1979 - Greenpeace warns of major dangers.

The operators want to repair the defects for a single-digit million sum. Show more

The Gösgen nuclear power plant in the canton of Solothurn has not been producing electricity since the end of May - and is expected to remain off the grid until February 2026. Serious defects were discovered during the annual inspection.

According to the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi), this is a problem that has existed since the plant was commissioned in 1979, as first reported byBlick.

Specifically, it concerns the feedwater pipes, which are central to cooling the reactor. Non-return valves are supposed to close automatically in an emergency to protect the reactor. However, in Gösgen, the sudden closing of the flaps could generate strong pressure surges and overload pipe supports. In extreme cases, this could jeopardize the cooling of the reactor, warns Ensi.

Gösgen should be the only nuclear power plant

The lack of damped dampers was already pointed out at the end of the 1990s. At that time, the operators of the Gösgen nuclear power plant argued that reinforcing the pipes would be sufficient. However, new investigations show that this is not enough. According to the operator, the weak point was reported in March, but decommissioning only followed in May.

As Ensi told Blick, Gösgen is the only nuclear power plant affected by this problem. For the other Swiss plants - Beznau I, Beznau II and Leibstadt - there are "system-related differences."

Until Gösgen is allowed back on the grid, the supervisory authority must review and approve the chosen solution. The operator still expects the plant to be recommissioned at the end of February 2026.