Threats, violence, total control: a Hungarian couple will stand trial in Zurich district court on Monday. They are accused of human trafficking and promoting prostitution. blue News is ticking live on site.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Hungarian couple are on trial in Zurich for human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

They allegedly forced three women, including relatives, into sex work between 2020 and 2022.

According to the indictment, the victims had to work under brutal conditions, were strictly controlled and only received a minimal share of their earnings.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding eight years in prison each, a ten-year ban from the country and a compensation claim.

10.12 a.m. Not an unknown quantity The accused is not an unknown quantity. He had previously been convicted of sexual violence for more than five years in Hungary. In Germany, he is said to have three convictions in road traffic. However, the accused does not want to know anything about them. The judge digs out the penalty orders and reads the alleged offences to the accused. The accused still knows nothing about it.

10.01 a.m. Gold, car trading and Roma parties The two accused have known each other for a long time. The judge asks the accused what the defendant had done for a living before her imprisonment. The accused says that she worked for a public limited company in 2015. Later, the two accused ran Roma bars and organized parties on Fridays and Saturdays. "We made a lot of money back then." The judge goes into the accused's assets. He wants to know what he did with the gold. The accused says that he lost the gold while gambling. Furthermore, the accused later traded in cars.

09.50 a.m. 5 children in Hungary and construction manager The accused talks about life before his imprisonment. He is said to have previously lived and worked in Budapest. He had mainly worked in construction and managed ten employees. The judge wants to know what this company was called. However, the defendant says that this company had no name. During the interrogation, the accused also stated that he had five children. "Yes, that's right," the accused said in court. He pays 520 francs a month to support all the children.

09.48 a.m. The accused has health problems Now the accused is heard. The judge wants to know how the accused is doing. He says: "Well, not good. Because of my health. I get heart medication in the morning and now I also have problems with my sugar." Previously, the trial had to be interrupted because the defendant had health problems. The judge says: "You get in touch if you can't."

09.30 a.m. 15-minute break The judge ends the questioning of the accused and continues with the questioning of the defendant. There is a 15-minute break before this.

09.22 a.m. Accused admits to having posed as various people Another charge in the indictment against the accused is fraud. She is alleged to have deceived a man into believing that she needed money for her father's heart operation. The accused is alleged to have defrauded the man of over 100,000 francs over a long period of time. The accused says: "There were pictures that weren't real. I never threatened the man. He always helped of his own free will." The judge explained that the accused had pretended to be someone else. She had various telephone numbers. She used these to contact the man again and again and pretended to be different people. The accused says: "That's true."

09.13 a.m. The accused denies the judge's questions The judge digs deeper. He wants to know more about the meetings between the man and the victim. The accused answers, but refers to various chat messages and statements from the victims. She says the victims wanted the meetings, the victims had personal contact with the man for over a year and the victims had never spoken of anal penetration.

9.05 The victims had agreed to the meetings The indictment states that a third meeting was arranged with the man in question. The judge wants to know why a third meeting was arranged after the other two. The man's practices were known and the three victims were not well during the meetings. The defendant says that one of the victims agreed. "She said that the man didn't do these things anyway. She agreed to meet the man again."

08:53 The victim screamed and cried The judge refers to a specific meeting between one of the victims and the client. The victim had cried and screamed after the man had started sleeping with her. The judge asks the accused whether she had not noticed this. The accused said that she knew nothing about the rape. Moreover, the victim had agreed. "If the victim had told me she didn't want to go to the meeting, I wouldn't have done it." If she was supposed to have known that she was going to be raped, why would she have gone there, the accused asks back. The defendant continues: "If it was all so bad, why did the victims come to a club with me after the meeting?" The judge says that the man had admitted to all these acts. Why would he have lied? The accused says it was because of the shortened proceedings.

08.49 a.m. Did the accused pocket all the money? In addition, the accused is said to have always used the money she took from the man for herself and pocketed it. The accused says: "That's not true." It is not true that she kept most of the money. According to the accused, most of it went to the victims. The indictment states that the accused organized the cab rides to the meetings and stayed in the vicinity of the meetings to monitor the sexual practices. The judge wants to know what the accused has to say about this. She replies: "I would like to emphasize that I was not in contact with them by phone to control them. I was in contact with them to offer my help."

08:47 Accused blames the victim The accused is also charged with multiple counts of aiding and abetting sexual assault and rape. She is said to have enabled a man to sexually abuse the three victims. The judge asks questions. The accused denies it. She had never done that. However, she admits that she had contact with the man to arrange meetings with the victims. In addition, the victims had already known the client, i.e. the man. The judge wants to know whether the accused knew that the man performed sadomasochistic practices. The accused says: "I didn't want any woman to be raped." She goes on to say, "A victim told me to say yes to the meeting. He doesn't even do half of what he writes when requesting the meeting." So the victim had agreed. It was not the accused's fault.

08.40 a.m. They didn't steal anything The judge continues with the questioning. As the accused had already been questioned about the allegations of human trafficking at the last court hearing, the questioning continues on the second charge. The two defendants are accused of committing theft. They allegedly stole a man's wallet. The accused denies this. They had not done that.

08.30 a.m. The trial begins The trial against the Hungarian couple will take place on Monday and Tuesday at Zurich District Court. The trial will be held in camera. The trial should have taken place a few weeks ago. However, one of the accused had to be taken to hospital due to health problems. One accused and one defendant are sitting in court. The trial is now restarted. The judge opens the trial. Show more

The images depicted in the indictment are disturbing. A Hungarian couple will stand trial in Zurich District Court on Monday on charges of human trafficking and promoting prostitution. They are alleged to have forced three women, including their own relatives, into a life of exploitation and sexual violence.

According to the indictment, the 29-year-old woman and her 40-year-old partner coldly exploited the precarious living conditions of their victims. They used threats to put the young women under pressure and finally lured them to Switzerland - more precisely to the Langstrasse district of Zurich.

Coercion, brutality and no way out

According to the indictment, the women were forced to work there under duress - according to the couple's merciless rules: sex without condoms, brutal practices, hardly any breaks. The earnings? Most of it seeped into the pockets of the accused. The women themselves only received a small fraction of the money they earned to buy food and cigarettes.

Particularly perfidious: the accused, who according to the indictment was a sex worker herself, is said to have controlled the victims in an actual surveillance system. She coordinated the meetings with clients and made sure that no woman stepped out of line. The man apparently went even further - he is said to have beaten one of the victims.

Eight years in prison each for the accused

The alleged offences took place between 2020 and 2022 and the two have been in custody since their arrest on November 20, 2022. The public prosecutor is now demanding harsh consequences: Eight years' imprisonment each and a ten-year ban from the country. In addition, the two are to pay a compensation claim - a kind of repayment for the money extorted from their victims.

The defense will announce its motions in the course of the trial. The Zurich District Court has scheduled two days for the trial.