When the reminder came, the anger was great: after a change of gardener, a Zurich couple received a very hefty bill.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A couple from Erlenbach ZH received a surprisingly high bill of 3,400 francs for simple gardening work.

The new provider demanded more than four times the previous costs.

A couple on Zurich's Gold Coast received an unpleasant surprise when they received an invoice. The couple were asked to pay almost 3,500 francs for simple gardening work - more than four times what they had previously paid for similar work, as reported by the financial portal "Inside Paradeplatz".

By way of comparison, the long-time gardener charged 420 francs for himself and 280 francs for his helper, plus 35 francs for the disposal of green waste. In total, the bill in the past amounted to around 735 francs for a day's work.

After a change, the couple from Erlenbach ZH hired another contractor from the region. His bill amounted to a total of 3,400 francs for two days' work.

The new invoice was significantly different in tone and content: The daily rates for the gardener and his helper were 650 and 550 francs respectively. A separate amount was charged for the tools used - around 100 francs for a hedge trimmer and 10 francs for a leaf blower. Transportation was also listed separately at 80 francs per day.

Reminder with legal emphasis

However, the couple were particularly puzzled by the item for the disposal of green waste: instead of the previous CHF 35, they were now charged a total of CHF 715 for two days - CHF 260 on the first day and CHF 455 on the second.

The couple initially decided not to pay. Shortly afterwards, they received a reminder with legal force and a request to transfer the amount immediately.

The case raises questions that go beyond the specific individual case: What is appropriate for trades services? How transparent must quotations and invoices be? And how can it be ensured that private individuals are protected from excessive claims?

While the previous gardener relied on simple, flat-rate invoicing and granted longer payment periods, the new service provider's detailed invoice, which was difficult to understand in parts, led to uncertainty and annoyance.

