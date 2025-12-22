The patient was robbed at Affoltern Hospital. Keystone / Imago / Bildmontage

An 89-year-old patient's gold jewelry disappears from Affoltern am Albis Hospital - even though it was documented. Now relatives and the hospital are arguing about responsibility and compensation.

Dominik Müller

In June 2025, an 89-year-old woman with mild dementia is diagnosed with delirium - an acute, potentially life-threatening confusion that often occurs in very elderly people. Shortly afterwards, the elderly woman is transferred to the specialized delirium unit at Affoltern am Albis Hospital, as reported by the "Beobachter".

Her son agrees to the transfer as he has a power of attorney. His mother is still unable to make decisions and her condition is only slowly stabilizing.

Then something crucial becomes apparent: The elderly woman's wedding ring is missing. According to the report, other gold jewelry has also disappeared. The hospital only returns the son's watch, keys and wallet - which are also missing 40 francs.

Jewelry worth 8000 francs gone

On the list of valuables available to the "Beobachter", the pieces of jewelry are listed but can no longer be found. The estimated value of the gold: around 8,000 francs. One necklace with a gold Vreneli pendant alone is said to be worth over 4,000 francs.

Insurance companies and the hospital deny all responsibility. The household contents insurance company rejects the claim - it is a case of "simple theft away from home". Affoltern Hospital also sees no liability: relatives must secure valuables themselves. The hospital will only reimburse the loss of cash. "We will therefore reimburse the loss of 40 francs without acknowledging any legal obligation," it says in writing.

Son rejects hospital offer

The son strongly disagrees. The hospital had accepted and documented the effects of his mother, who lacked capacity, and was therefore also responsible. He rejects an offer of 1,000 francs. "If a hospital stores valuables, it must also ensure that they remain safe. If they disappear, it bears the responsibility," he is quoted as saying by the "Beobachter".

"Beobachter" lawyer Rosmarie Naef supports this view: "If a patient is obviously confused, the hospital must be particularly careful with her valuables." The hospital speaks of an "unpleasant matter". They are still in talks and are striving for "a satisfactory solution for all parties involved".

