The sale of the new 100-franc gold Vreneli started on Tuesday - exactly 100 years after the first coin was minted. Only 2500 pieces were available. The rush led to considerable IT problems on Tuesday morning.

Swissmint wanted to start selling the strictly limited 100-franc gold Vreneli at 9 a.m. on Tuesday - but the rush brought the web store to a standstill.

Only 2,500 pieces were available, each costing 3,500 francs.

The Vreneli is made of 29 grams of fine gold and, according to experts, could quickly increase in value. Show more

The sale of a special commemorative coin should have started at 9 a.m. sharp on Tuesday: To mark its 100th anniversary, the Federal Mint Swissmint is reissuing the legendary 100-franc gold Vreneli. Price: a whopping 3500 francs.

But anyone who called up the online store on time only saw error messages. The site was overloaded due to the huge rush. The sale only started at midday - but by then the limited edition coin was already sold out in record time.

What was particularly annoying was that many buyers bought the Goldvreneli not to keep it themselves, but to resell it immediately. Several sellers were looking for potential buyers on the online auction site Ricardo. Some starting bids were over 10,000 francs.

Noch 20min bis zum Verkaufsstart vom #Goldvreneli bei Swissmint, aber die Seite ist schon down. — 😺 Thomas B. 🇪🇺 📯 🏳️‍🌈⚛️ (@freeapophis) July 1, 2025

Disappointed collectors vented their anger on X (formerly Twitter). The comments ranged from "absolutely amateurish" to wild accusations such as: "They're selling it back to employees and colleagues!"

One particularly nasty Facebook user wrote: "Your store is pathetic. Any shabby Temu online store is more stable than your webshop. And that as a federal authority."

"Hope that the web store will be available again soon"

At the request of Blick, Swissmint made an effort: "We are working flat out to find a solution," it said.

The team was flooded with "hate mail" in the morning. Despite preparations, the IT department was unable to cope with the onslaught of several hundred thousand interested parties.

Like the original from 1925, the new coin is made of a 900 gold alloy and weighs 32.258 grams, of which around 29 grams is pure gold. The material value at the current gold price is around 2500 francs. Collectors pay a significant premium with the purchase price of 3500 francs - however, a possible increase in value cannot be guaranteed.

The original Vreneli from 1925 was minted in an edition of 5000 pieces and is one of the rarest Swiss gold coins. Today it is traded at prices of over 20,000 francs. The design of the new issue was created by the Italian artist Chiara Principe. The coin was presented for the first time at the World Money Fair in Berlin.

According to Swissmint, the name "Vreneli" first appeared in writing in 1943. To this day, however, it is not entirely certain where the name comes from. According to Swissmint, it is possible that the depiction of Helvetia was intended to represent a young girl rather than the mother of the country. However, it could also just be the Swiss diminutive of the name "Verena".