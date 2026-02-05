The Grand Hotel du Golf et des Sports has to close. Bild: PD

A hotel in Crans-Montana is doomed because fire safety regulations were not implemented: the "Grand Hotel du Golf et des Sports" is being closed - with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last August, fire safety deficiencies were discovered during inspections at the "Grand Hotel du Golf et des Sports" in Crans-Montana.

As no improvements have been made since then, the municipality is now taking tough action.

As was announced on Thursday, the hotel will have to close immediately. Show more

A hotel in Crans-Montana VS has been forced to close with immediate effect due to a failure to implement fire safety regulations. This was announced by the municipality on Thursday.

Last August, periodic inspections at the "Hotel Golf und Sport" revealed several shortcomings in terms of fire prevention, according to a statement from the municipality. Despite repeated calls to rectify the deficiencies, the required improvements have not been implemented.

On December 16, 2025, the hotel was asked to rectify the deficiencies by January 15 at the latest. This ultimatum had passed without anything happening.

Hotel guests are accommodated elsewhere

For this reason, the municipality, also on the recommendation of the current safety delegate, ordered the immediate closure of the hotel. The decision was made on Thursday. The police are authorized to enforce the closure decision. Crans-Montana Tourism will help to find alternative accommodation for the affected hotel guests.

On New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana, 41 people lost their lives in a fire at the "Le Constellation" bar and over a hundred were injured, some of them seriously.