A hotel in Crans-Montana VS has been forced to close with immediate effect due to a failure to implement fire safety regulations. This was announced by the municipality on Thursday.
Last August, periodic inspections at the "Hotel Golf und Sport" revealed several shortcomings in terms of fire prevention, according to a statement from the municipality. Despite repeated calls to rectify the deficiencies, the required improvements have not been implemented.
On December 16, 2025, the hotel was asked to rectify the deficiencies by January 15 at the latest. This ultimatum had passed without anything happening.
Hotel guests are accommodated elsewhere
For this reason, the municipality, also on the recommendation of the current safety delegate, ordered the immediate closure of the hotel. The decision was made on Thursday. The police are authorized to enforce the closure decision. Crans-Montana Tourism will help to find alternative accommodation for the affected hotel guests.
On New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana, 41 people lost their lives in a fire at the "Le Constellation" bar and over a hundred were injured, some of them seriously.