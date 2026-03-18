A gondola crashed in Engelberg on Wednesday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A gondola crashed in Engelberg OW on Wednesday. A rescue operation, in which Rega is also involved, is underway.

Dominik Müller

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Engelberg ski resort, a gondola crashed in strong winds and overturned several times on a snow-covered slope.

A rescue operation is underway, at least one person was injured, exact details of the occupants are still missing.

The cable car involved was made by Swiss manufacturer Garaventa and was put into operation in 2015. Show more

A gondola crashed due to strong winds in the Engelberg ski resort in the canton of Obwalden on Wednesday morning. Videos from eyewitnesses, which were leaked to "20 Minuten" and "Blick", show the incident. They show the gondola overturning several times as it rolls down a snow-covered slope.

The mountain railroads confirm an incident on request. A rescue operation is underway and Rega is also involved. It is not yet known whether and how many people were in the gondola.

The Nidwalden cantonal police also confirmed an "incident" to the Keystone-SDA news agency, but were initially unable to provide any further details. An operation is underway. The police have announced a press conference for 3 pm.

Another video from a "20 Minuten" reader reporter shows a person being resuscitated. At least one person appears to have been injured in the incident. There is as yet no information on any other possible casualties.

Eyewitness reports a "jolt"

An eyewitness toldBlick: "They must have tried to resuscitate one person for 30 minutes." The sight was shocking. "There was a strong wind. Then there was a jolt when the rope moved," he says, describing the course of the accident. Then the cabin crashed.

Another eyewitness told "20 Minuten" that an announcement was made over the loudspeakers that the passengers in the stationary gondolas were safe, that it would take a little longer and that they should remain calm.

According to the reader, there are cable car employees on almost every mast. A spokeswoman for Bergbahnen Titlis confirmed to the newspaper that the evacuation of gondola passengers had begun.

Manufacturer is a Swiss company

The images suggest that the affected installation is the "Titlis Xpress", which runs between the Trübsee station and the Stand station.

According to the Obwaldner Zeitung, the single-cable gondola lift with 8-passenger gondolas in the Titlis-Engelberg ski area was manufactured by Garaventa. According to the skiresort.ch portal, the installation was put into operation in 2015.

Garaventa is a Swiss company that has been part of the Austrian Doppelmayr Group since 2002. According to the company, it has been building ropeways all over the world for over 100 years.

All but three of the cable cars in the Titlis region are now closed.

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