According to a survey, the chances of both the proposed vote on cantonal property taxes on second homes and the e-ID law being passed on September 28 are good.

A new survey shows that both proposals have a good chance of being adopted.

Almost two thirds of respondents are in favor of abolishing the imputed rental value, according to a survey conducted by Tamedia and "20 Minuten".

The E-ID is particularly popular with men and academics.

However, according to the survey, the E-ID Act has a narrower majority. There was also a high proportion of undecided respondents.

56 percent of the more than 21,000 respondents said yes to the E-ID Act at the beginning of August, according to the poll published on Wednesday by "20 Minuten" and Tamedia. 40 percent of respondents stated that they intended to cast a No vote in the ballot box. Four percent, on the other hand, did not say.

In the survey conducted by the Leewas research institute, the E-ID Act was supported by a majority of Green, SP, GLP, centrist and FDP supporters. Only the SVP base was clearly against the bill, with only 36% in favor.

Furthermore, the E-ID Act did not find a majority among respondents with a compulsory school-leaving certificate or those on a low income. In contrast, the majority of all other education levels and income classes were in favor of the law.

Men are more in favor of E-ID than women

According to the survey, the difference between the sexes was also striking: While a majority of 64 percent of men approved of the E-ID law, only a minority of women, 48 percent, were in favor of it. According to the survey, however, there were no notable differences in terms of language region or settlement type.

For those in favor, there were three main arguments: the e-ID saves time and effort, it strengthens Switzerland's global competitiveness and the Confederation, as the issuer, guarantees the security and protection of the data.

The federal government's e-ID app is somewhat unwieldily called "swiyu". The referendum on September 28 is the second attempt to introduce an e-ID. Four years ago, voters rejected the project due to data protection concerns (archive image). Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

For opponents, however, an e-ID infrastructure was an attractive target for cyber attacks and data theft. In addition, behavioral profiles could be created and data could be passed on.

With the bill approved at the end of 2024, the Federal Council and Parliament want to enable the public to prove their identity online using digital proof. This should simplify online purchases or certain contacts with the authorities, for example.

Urban-rural divide on property tax

Meanwhile, the proposal to abolish the imputed rental value and introduce a special property tax on predominantly owner-occupied second homes was supported by an even clearer majority of voters in the survey. 65 percent said they wanted to vote yes. 30 percent said they would vote no and five percent did not say.

The bill is supported by a majority of supporters of all major parties. However, both the urban-rural divide and the age difference played a role due to different levels of concern. Homeowners who live in their own home benefit from the abolition of the imputed rental value - in contrast to tenants.

In urban areas, where the majority of tenants live, the proposal therefore only received a majority of 54% support in the survey. In the agglomeration, on the other hand, 67% of those surveyed were in favor - in rural regions, the figure was as high as 70%. The proportion of home ownership is also significantly higher in mountainous cantons than in urban areas, the authors wrote.

There was also a difference between the language regions: In German-speaking Switzerland, more than two thirds of respondents supported the bill. In French-speaking Switzerland, however, the figure was "only" 53%. In Italian-speaking Switzerland, on the other hand, 72% of respondents supported the proposal. However, there were no differences in terms of gender.

According to the survey, those in favor were also most convinced by the core argument that the imputed rental value is an unfair taxation of a fictitious income that does not even exist.

For the opponents, two arguments were central: on the one hand, the preferential tax treatment of people who own their own home compared to those who rent would be further increased if the tax on imputed rental value was abolished. On the other hand, there was the threat of a loss of turnover for the construction industry or an increase in undeclared work if the abolition of deductions for property maintenance made investing in real estate less attractive.

At the end of last year, the Swiss parliament decided to abolish the imputed rental value for owner-occupied primary and secondary properties. The federal decree, which is subject to a mandatory referendum, should now enable the cantons to compensate for the loss of income resulting from the abolition of the imputed rental value.

Relatively high proportion of undecided voters

According to the authors of the study, both proposals had a relatively high proportion of undecided and "rather yes" and "rather no" responses. The content of the proposals was also still largely unknown at the time of the survey on August 6 and 7.

Leewas also referred to changing approval ratings over the course of voting campaigns. According to Leewas, the margin of error of the survey results is 1.3 percentage points.