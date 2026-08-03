A woman leaves three one-star reviews for a bakery, even though she didn't buy anything there. She ends up in court, where it becomes clear that fake Google reviews can be quite costly.

A 28-year-old woman gave a bakery in the St. Gallen region a bad review even though she wasn't a customer. She has now faced the consequences from the district attorney's office. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about A 28-year-old woman sat down in the bakery, didn't buy anything, and later posted three negative Google reviews.

Because she also took a photo of an employee and published the image, she was found guilty of defamation, among other charges.

The woman received a suspended fine and must also pay 800 francs in court costs. Summary created with

She didn't buy anything, yet she still left a negative Google review. That's now costing a 28-year-old woman dearly: Following an altercation at a bakery in the St. Gallen area, she has been sentenced by summary judgment.

As the “Tagblatt” reports, the woman from Thurgau had sat down at the café in February without ordering anything. When an employee pointed out to her that the seats were reserved for guests, the woman took photos of the display as well as the employee.

That same day, she posted three one-star reviews on Google. In them, she accused the bakery of “extremely poor service” and claimed she had been treated rudely, harassed, and thrown out. She also posted photos from inside the store, as well as a picture of the employee, whose eyes she had simply covered with a bar.

Incorrect ratings will now come at a high cost

The employee filed a complaint. The St. Gallen Public Prosecutor’s Office found the woman, who already had a criminal record, guilty of multiple counts of defamation, invasion of privacy through the use of recording devices, and violation of the Unfair Competition Act. She claimed that she had written the reviews “on an emotional whim” simply to vent her anger over the reprimand, even though she was not a customer of the bakery at all.

The woman is now paying dearly for her incorrect assessment. She received a suspended fine of 30 daily rates of 80 francs each, with a three-year probationary period, and must pay 800 francs in fees.

It's Better to Ignore Outbursts of Anger at Google

blue News shows here that Google reviews should generally be taken with a grain of salt. Fake reviews, businesses being blackmailed, and criticism being quietly deleted are no longer exceptions when it comes to star ratings.

So here’s some good advice when it comes to Google reviews: Trust your gut. Above all, you should ignore isolated outbursts of anger. Anyone who gets worked up over opening hours or a waitress who isn’t smiling says more about themselves than about the business.