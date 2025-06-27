The silverback of the Basel gorilla group, M'Tongé, has died at the age of 26. Keystone

Basel Zoo has euthanized its silverback M'Tongé after a serious illness. A successor is now being sought for the gorilla leader.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 26-year-old gorilla M'Tongé from Basel Zoo has died following a fox tapeworm infection.

He lived largely symptom-free until the end thanks to medication and was an important leader of his group.

Following his death, the zoo is now looking for a successor for the silverback. Show more

The gorilla M'Tongé from the Basel zoo has died. The zoo announced that it had to kill the 26-year-old silverback on Friday morning due to an infection with fox tapeworm.

Until shortly before his death, M'Tongé had lived largely symptom-free thanks to well-adjusted medication, it said.

He was diagnosed with the disease in March 2024. From June 18, however, the 26-year-old's health deteriorated "rapidly", according to the statement. M'Tongé hardly ate or drank, was weak and marked.

Successor wanted

M'Tongé was born in the Netherlands in February 1999. He had been living at the zoo in Basel since 2014 and took over his "own family ties". With his cautious and strong leadership personality, he has skillfully fulfilled his role as the social hub of the gorilla group.

He was also a caring and relaxed father: His three offspring Makala, Mobali (both 10) and Qaziba (5) still live at Basel Zoo.

After M'Tongé's death, his body remained in the enclosure for a few hours so that the other gorillas could say goodbye to him. The zoo is currently looking for a successor for M'Tongé so that the female gorillas in Basel are not left alone for too long.