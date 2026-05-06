The mayor of Obwalden, Daniel Wyler, had to have an operation. KEYSTONE

The President of the Cantonal Government of Obwalden is temporarily out of action. Daniel Wyler has undergone urgent gall bladder surgery and is now recovering from the operation.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Governor Daniel Wyler (OW) has undergone a successful gall bladder operation and is recovering well.

During his recovery, Cornelia Kaufmann-Hurschler will take over his duties.

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP) is also on the road to recovery following back surgery. Show more

State Councillor Daniel Wyler (SVP) from the canton of Obwalden had to undergo an urgent operation on Tuesday. According to the Obwalden State Chancellery, his gall bladder was removed. The operation went without complications and Wyler is recovering well. In the canton of Obwalden, the president of the cantonal government is traditionally referred to as Landammann.

Gall bladder removal - medically known as a cholecystectomy - is one of the most common surgical procedures. It is usually necessary when gallstones or inflammation cause discomfort. According to the press release, Wyler is already feeling better. He has come through the operation well and wants to recover from the procedure over the next few days. He would then like to resume his duties as mayor and councillor.

Until then, Cornelia Kaufmann-Hurschler (center) will take over as his deputy. She will continue to manage government affairs and will make public appearances on behalf of the Landammann. The Department of Economic Affairs, which Wyler heads, will be managed by the Department of Security and Social Affairs during his absence.

Wyler is only in office until the end of June 2026 anyway. The SVP politician did not stand in the general elections in March and will hand over his office to his successor on July 1.

There is also currently a recovery break at federal level: Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP) underwent back surgery last week. The operation went "flawlessly", explained Rösti. He is relieved and grateful and is now focusing on recovery and recuperation. According to blue News, the operation involved nerve surgery on the lumbar spine.