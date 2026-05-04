The authorities warn of traffic jams in front of the Gotthard tunnel over Ascension Day and Whitsun. Archive image: KEYSTONE

Heavy traffic and delays are to be expected at the Gotthard over Ascension Day and Whitsun. SBB is expanding its services to Ticino and Italy.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over Ascension Day and Whitsun, there is once again the threat of long traffic jams at the Gotthard - as at Easter, waiting times are to be expected.

As an alternative, SBB is expanding its services with extra trains, more seats and additional connections to Ticino and Italy.

Authorities are warning of additional traffic and restrictions due to roadworks: They advise planning ahead and staying on highways in case of traffic jams. Show more

It will soon be that time again: it feels like half of Switzerland will be making its way through the Gotthard tunnel by car over Ascension Day and Whitsun - including kilometers of traffic jams.

Delays lasting for hours are no longer an exception. We look back: two blue News reporters were stuck in a traffic jam for over seven hours at Easter before they passed through the Gotthard.

SBB has expanded its services for all those who want to avoid the traffic jams: it is strengthening its services between German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino over the holiday weekends with 58 extra trains and around 130,000 additional seats, according to a press release issued today.

In addition, SBB is relying on more carriages in regular trains and on extra EuroCity and TILO train connections to Italy. On Ascension Thursday and the Saturday before Pentecost, there will be an additional RE80 connection from Locarno to Milano Porta Garibaldi via Varese, Gallarate and Rho Fiera Milano.

SBB recommends that travelers plan their journey well in advance, reserve seats and check the online timetable for information on extra trains. Reservations are also compulsory for bicycles on certain routes.

FEDRO warns of traffic jams in front of the Gotthard

In addition to the classic congestion hotspots in the Zurich, Basel, Bern, Lucerne, Lausanne and Geneva areas, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) is also expecting more traffic and waiting times on several access routes, border crossings and car transport stations.

Affected routes include the A2 around the Gotthard, the A13 towards Graubünden, the Axenstrasse and the Furka, Lötschberg and Vereina loading stations.

FEDRO advises drivers to stay on the highway in case of traffic jams, allow sufficient travel time and avoid alternative routes via side roads. In particular, the villages along the national roads should be protected from additional through traffic, which can otherwise also hinder buses, postal buses and slow traffic.

Restrictions are also to be expected on the network due to roadworks. The Simplon car transport service will run at longer intervals over the holidays, additional trains will run on the Lötschberg, and there will be closures and detour for long-distance traffic in the Lenzburg area due to work on the station and roadway.