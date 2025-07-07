During construction of the second Gotthard tunnel tube, the drilling machine has to stop after 190 meters (archive image) Nicola Demaldi / gotthardtunnel.ch / ASTRA

Forced break in the Gotthard road tunnel: After 190 meters, the drilling machine working on the second tube has to stop for the time being. Now it has to be blasted - which will cost up to 20 million francs more.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 190 meters, the tunnel boring machine for the second tube of the Gotthard road tunnel has to stop for the time being.

According to the Federal Roads Office (Astra), blasting is now necessary for geological reasons.

The additional costs amount to 15 to 20 million Swiss francs, but the planned opening in 2030 should be met. Show more

After 190 meters, it's time to stop: the tunnel boring machine for the construction of the second tube of the Gotthard road tunnel has to take an unscheduled break for the time being. According to the Federal Roads Office (Astra), blasting will have to be carried out instead of using the tunnel boring machine for geological reasons. This would result in additional costs of 15 to 20 million Swiss francs.

Tunnel excavation for the second tube has been underway since February of this year. However, this will now be more difficult and more expensive on the south side. While the tunnel boring machine on the north side is progressing according to plan, the one on the south side had to be stopped after around 190 meters on 23 June, according to Astra.

"Very difficult and challenging"

Heavily fissured, partially loose rock and cavities made mechanical tunnelling "very difficult and challenging" for the next 500 meters or so, the authorities said. According to Astra, the blasting excavation work will take around six to eight months.

All other excavation work on the north and south sides is progressing according to plan. Despite the unexpected additional work, the Federal Roads Office assumes that the planned opening date for the second tube in 2030 can be met.