The Gotthard road tunnel was closed on Wednesday morning. The reason for this is an accident.

A truck was involved in the accident, said the media spokesperson for the Ticino cantonal police when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday morning. However, it was not a collision with another vehicle and no persons were injured. The exact circumstances of the accident are still being clarified.

Until the closure is lifted, traffic will be diverted via the San Bernardino route, as the Ticino cantonal police announced on X.

An accident had already occurred in the Gotthard road tunnel on Sunday. The tunnel remained closed for three hours.