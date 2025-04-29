There are regular traffic jams in front of the Gotthard at peak times. BRK News

For years, the Gotthard traffic jam on public holidays has been a source of frustration. Now parliament wants to counteract this with a variable tunnel toll - with a good chance of success. But not everyone is convinced.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the beginning of May, the National Council will vote on a dynamic toll for the Gotthard tunnel to reduce traffic jams.

The fee is to vary depending on the volume of traffic - local drivers could be exempted, foreign drivers specifically discouraged.

Despite opposition from the SVP, the chances of a majority are good, with broad support coming from the center, FDP, GLP and SP. Show more

Traffic jams in front of the Gotthard tunnel are a familiar sight - especially on Easter, Ascension and Whitsun weekends. This could soon come to an end: At the beginning of May, the National Council will discuss the introduction of a dynamic toll for driving through the tunnel. This would be based on the volume of traffic and would be particularly effective on peak days.

The initiator is Simon Stadler (center/UR), who, according to "20 Minuten", complains about congested cantonal roads and blocked emergency routes. His idea: during periods when there is no traffic congestion, the toll would remain free of charge, and locals would also be exempt.

The toll should encourage foreign drivers in particular, who account for up to 80 percent of traffic, to rethink - especially Germans, who are "very price-sensitive" according to Stadler.

Will the plan find a majority?

The Brenner model in Austria, where twelve euros are charged per passage - with concessions for locals - could serve as a model. In Switzerland, too, variants such as green cards or multi-trip tickets could be used.

Stadler receives cross-party support - from the center, FDP, GLP and even SP. However, SVP National Councillor Thomas Hurter is critical: he speaks of a rip-off and doubts that a fee will really change traffic behavior. Instead, he advocates a temporary two-lane tunnel as soon as the second tube is completed.

Despite these concerns, Stadler's proposal is likely to find a majority. According to opinion polls, the majority of people are open to the idea - even if the Federal Council is currently still putting the brakes on.