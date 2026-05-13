Gotthard traffic jam eases and shifts to the A13

Saturday, May 23, 4.10 p.m.

The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard road tunnel gradually eased somewhat on Saturday afternoon. On the alternative route A13 via San Bernardino, however, the situation worsened.

At around 2.30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, there was a 20-kilometer traffic jam between Landquart and Rothenbrunnen GR. In the morning it had been 17 kilometers, as the TCS reported on its website. The Touring Club Switzerland recommended avoiding the columns via the A9 Simplon or the Lötschberg car transport.

At the same time, there was a traffic jam of 18 kilometers in front of the Gotthard north portal, which corresponded to a waiting time of around three hours. In the meantime, the traffic jam was 21 kilometers long.

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) had expected a high volume of traffic over the Whitsun weekend. The record is 28 kilometers in 2018 - also at Pentecost.