Long weekends, long traffic jams: Astra and TCS are again expecting dense columns on the main travel routes on Ascension Day and Whitsun.

Petar Marjanović

On Ascension Day and Whitsun, there is a risk of long traffic jams on the main Swiss routes - especially on the Gotthard. According to the Federal Roads Office (Astra), the A2 between Altdorf and Biasca and the A13 over the San Bernardino are particularly affected.

Columns are expected at the Gotthard north portal as early as Wednesday afternoon, May 28. The longest traffic jams are expected on Thursday, May 29th. Last year it was up to 16 kilometers.

Return traffic starts on Sunday, June 1. Those who can should only return on Monday. The Gotthard Pass road, which has been open since May 16, will provide relief. The TCS recommends the A13 as an alternative route for people from eastern Switzerland. The "Cupra" special lane near Airolo will also be open when there is congestion.

Next waves of traffic jams at Whitsun

On Pentecost (June 7-9), traffic jams are expected again from Friday afternoon - especially at the Gotthard north portal. On Whit Monday, traffic will shift northwards again. Longer waiting times are also possible at the Mont Blanc Tunnel and the Great St. Bernard Pass. Border crossings such as Chiasso-Brogeda will remain open.

The car transport at the Simplon only runs every two hours due to construction work. There may also be waiting times at other loading points such as Lötschberg, Vereina and Furka. Astra is calling on drivers to stay on the highway even in traffic jams - to protect the population in the alternative regions.