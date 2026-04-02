4 o'clock

The traffic jam in front of the south portal of the Gotthard road tunnel has practically cleared up during the night. Between Quinto and the Airolo metering point, traffic was still backed up for one kilometer shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. In the early hours of Monday evening, much more patience was required for the journey north.

The traffic jam length of one kilometer corresponded to a time loss of up to 10 minutes, as the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) wrote on Platform X. On the north side of the Gotthard tunnel, travelers had free passage. A look at the TCS website showed this.

#A2 - Chiasso -> Gotthard - zwischen Quinto und Rastplatz Dosierstelle Airolo 1 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 10 Minuten — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 6, 2026

In the early hours of Monday evening, travelers still needed up to two hours longer to travel north than under normal traffic conditions. Traffic was backed up for up to twelve kilometers in front of the south portal. Patience was also required in the opposite direction. Between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR, the TCS recorded a traffic jam length of eight kilometers at times.