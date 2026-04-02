Easter madness in the ticker Traffic jam at the Gotthard practically dissolves during the night
Sven Ziegler
7.4.2026
Every year, tens of thousands of people travel south. Long waiting times are once again to be expected at the Gotthard over Easter. You can find all the developments in our ticker.
Are you also stuck in the Easter traffic jam? Get in touch with us. You can reach us via Whatsapp or e-mail.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel continues to grow and affects both southbound and northbound traffic.
- Travelers must expect considerable waiting times, the TCS recommends alternative routes or early departure times.
- The canton of Uri has taken measures to direct traffic on the A2 and to relieve congestion on through roads.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
4 o'clock
Traffic jam at the Gotthard practically disappears during the night
The traffic jam in front of the south portal of the Gotthard road tunnel has practically cleared up during the night. Between Quinto and the Airolo metering point, traffic was still backed up for one kilometer shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. In the early hours of Monday evening, much more patience was required for the journey north.
The traffic jam length of one kilometer corresponded to a time loss of up to 10 minutes, as the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) wrote on Platform X. On the north side of the Gotthard tunnel, travelers had free passage. A look at the TCS website showed this.
#A2 - Chiasso -> Gotthard - zwischen Quinto und Rastplatz Dosierstelle Airolo 1 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 10 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 6, 2026
In the early hours of Monday evening, travelers still needed up to two hours longer to travel north than under normal traffic conditions. Traffic was backed up for up to twelve kilometers in front of the south portal. Patience was also required in the opposite direction. Between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR, the TCS recorded a traffic jam length of eight kilometers at times.
-
Tuesday, April 7, 2026, .50 am
Uri cantonal police draw a positive balance
The Uri cantonal police gave a positive assessment of Easter traffic on Monday: The traffic situation was under control at all times, it said in a statement. Additional emergency personnel were positioned at critical points to support the flow of traffic and respond quickly to incidents.
In addition, the congestion management measures implemented once again proved to be effective. It was therefore largely possible to limit traffic on the cantonal roads. Only isolated cases of short-term congestion were reported.
Kanton Uri: Staumanagement-Massnahmen über Ostern haben sich bewährt https://t.co/nWnaQikrRl— Kanton Uri (@infokantonuri) April 6, 2026
-
18.08 hrs
Traffic jams due to congestion also in the direction of Italy
Travelers also needed patience in the opposite direction. Traffic in the direction of Ticino and Italy was backed up for six kilometers at times between Erstfeld and Göschenen in the canton of Uri. The time lost is up to 60 minutes.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Erstfeld und Göschenen 6 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 6, 2026
-
16.02 hrs
Congestion length between Faido and Airolo rest area continues to increase
The length of the traffic jam before the Gotthard between Faido and the Airolo dosage point rest area has increased to 11 km. The reason for this is congestion. Drivers have to allow for a time loss of almost 2 hours.
#A2 - Chiasso -> Gotthard - zwischen Faido und Rastplatz Dosierstelle Airolo 11 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde und 50 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 6, 2026
-
14.29 hrs
Gotthard tunnel closed due to broken-down vehicle
Anyone wanting to drive through the Gotthard road tunnel will need strong nerves on Monday afternoon: travelers on the A2 freeway currently have to allow around 1 hour and 40 minutes longer than under normal traffic conditions, as reported by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). The traffic jam is likely to continue to grow, as the Gotthard tunnel is currently closed. The reason for this is a broken-down vehicle, according to the TCS.
-
12.55 p.m.
Several kilometers of traffic jam
The traffic jam came as expected: Anyone traveling from southern Switzerland to the north must currently expect long waiting times. According to the TCS, traffic is backed up on the A2 between Erstfeld and Göschenen for around seven kilometers - this means a time loss of up to 70 minutes.
Traffic is also backed up in front of the Gotthard, between Faido and the Airolo metering point: here the traffic jam is around nine kilometers long, which corresponds to an additional travel time of around 90 minutes.
Rail travelers are in luck: Trains are currently running according to schedule. The fastest train, the Eurocity, makes the journey between Bellinzona and Zurich in around one hour and 40 minutes. However, many connections are very busy.
SBB reserves the right not to allow overcrowded trains to travel through the Gotthard Base Tunnel. Anyone traveling without a reservation must therefore also expect waiting times - or switch to the slower mountain section of the old Gotthard line.
-
Monday, April 6, 2026, 06.36 a.m.
Backlog the topic today
Yesterday, Sunday, data reported that the return traffic had already started. At times, there was a traffic jam of around five kilometers in front of the Gotthard tunnel, which equates to a waiting time of around 50 minutes. Those who were on the road at around 06.30 on Monday morning, on the other hand, were lucky: there was no sign of a traffic jam anywhere.
-
11.02 a.m.
4 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard
Traffic is backed up again: according to the TCS, drivers currently have to expect a waiting time of up to 40 minutes before the Gotthard.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Amsteg und Göschenen 4 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 40 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 4, 2026
-
Saturday, April 4, 08.01 a.m.
Free travel on Saturday morning
Those who start their journey towards the Gotthard on Saturday morning have obviously done everything right - the roads remain largely free of traffic jams.
-
20.35 hrs
Still 11 kilometers of traffic jam in the evening
At 8.30 p.m., traffic is still backed up for 11 kilometers in front of the Gotthard north portal. Travelers must allow for a waiting time of 1 hour and 50 minutes.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Erstfeld und Göschenen Überlastung, 11 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde und 50 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 3, 2026
-
7.25 p.m.
Traffic jam causes crazy scenes
-
16.50 hrs
21 kilometers of traffic jam in the afternoon
The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal peaked at 21 kilometers at 15.35 on Good Friday afternoon. This corresponded to a waiting time of up to three hours and 30 minutes, as the traffic service of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) reported on X.
The A13 via the San Bernardino tunnel was recommended as a detour. Travelers to Italy were also advised to take the alternative route via the A9 via Simplon or Grosser Sankt Bernhard as well as the car transport at Lötschberg.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Verzw. Altdorf und Göschenen Überlastung, 21 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 3 Stunden und 30 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 3, 2026
-
11.30 a.m.
20-kilometer mark cracked
The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal cracks the 20-kilometer mark. According to TCS, the current waiting time is around three hours and 20 minutes.
-
9.57 a.m.
blue News does the Gotthard self-test
Our blue News duo has now made its way to Ticino. They describe their experiences in the following ticker:
-
9.55 a.m.
Situation practically unchanged
The situation in front of the Gotthard north portal has not yet eased. The TCS currently reports a traffic jam length of 18 kilometers and a waiting time of three hours.
-
7.54 a.m.
Traffic jam grows to almost 20 kilometers
The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal reached a length of 19 kilometers shortly before 8 a.m. on Good Friday morning. This corresponds to a waiting time of up to three hours and 10 minutes, as reported by the TCS traffic service on X.
-
Friday, April 3, 6:45 a.m.
Easter chaos early in the morning - 16 kilometers of traffic jam at the Gotthard
The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal had already reached a length of 16 kilometers by 6:45 a.m. on Good Friday morning. According to the "Gotthard Traffic" portal, this corresponds to a waiting time of four hours and 24 minutes. According to TCS calculations, the traffic jam is already 18 kilometers long, but the waiting time is "only" three hours.
The line of cars on the A2 heading south was jammed between Erstfeld and Göschenen. The A13 via the San Bernardino tunnel is recommended as a detour. Travelers to Italy are also advised to take the alternative route via the A9 via Simplon or Grosser Sankt Bernhard as well as the car transport at Lötschberg.
By the way: In a few hours, two blue News editors will be plunging into the traffic chaos. They will ticker their experiences live from the middle of the Blechlwaine.
Travelers to the south already needed patience on Maundy Thursday: the traffic jam at the Gotthard reached its peak of 15 kilometers at 2:20 p.m. and then dropped back to 13 kilometers by 6:10 p.m.
-
10.15 p.m.
11 kilometers of traffic jam at 10 p.m.
At 10 p.m., traffic is backed up for 11 kilometers in front of the Gotthard north portal. According to the TCS, the waiting time is 1 hour and 49 minutes.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Erstfeld und Göschenen Überlastung, 11 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde und 49 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 2, 2026
-
6.50 p.m.
Still 13 kilometers of traffic jam in the early evening
The Gotthard north portal traffic jam is easing somewhat. In the early evening, however, the traffic jam still measures 13 kilometers. According to the TCS, drivers have to wait up to 2 hours and 10 minutes.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Erstfeld und Göschenen Überlastung, 13 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 2 Stunden und 10 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 2, 2026
-
18.41 hrs
Gotthard road Amsteg-Wassen closed from Saturday due to avalanche danger
Because a massive rise in temperature is forecast for the coming days, the risk of wet snow avalanches must be expected in exposed areas. The Wilerplanggä section between Gurtnellen and Wassen is being monitored particularly closely.
To ensure the safety of road users, the cantonal road between Amsteg and Wassen must be closed to all traffic on the following days and times: Saturday, April 4, through Tuesday, April 7, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. The Wassen highway exit will always remain open during the cantonal road closure periods. This means that the Ursern Valley is always accessible for locals and visitors. The Auto AG Uri services run via the A2. A public transport shuttle bus runs between Amsteg and Gurtnellen Wiler.
-
2.36 pm
Traffic jam is now 15 kilometers long
The traffic jam is not abating: according to the TCS, the traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel is now 15 kilometers long, which corresponds to a time loss of around two hours and 30 minutes.
-
12.56 p.m.
12 kilometers of traffic jam
The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard is getting longer and longer. According to the TCS, it is now 12 kilometers - a time loss of up to two hours.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Erstfeld und Göschenen 12 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 2 Stunden— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 2, 2026
-
12.16 p.m.
The Gotthard eats up hours - except with this trick
Whether by car, train or plane: traveling south over Easter is a test of patience. But there are ways to reduce the stress of traveling - we give you an overview here.
-
11.44 a.m.
Traffic jam reaches a length of 10 kilometers
The traffic jam at the Gotthard north portal has reached a length of 10 kilometers. The waiting time is now over 100 minutes, according to the TCS.
-
10.50 a.m.
Traffic jam grows to 9 kilometers
A traffic jam has now formed between Erstfeld and Göschenen that is around 9 kilometers long. Drivers can expect to lose up to 1 hour and 30 minutes. The route via the A13 through the San Bernardino tunnel is recommended as an alternative route.
-
9.15 a.m.
blue News plunges into the traffic chaos
On Good Friday, the traffic jam in front of the Gotthard is likely to last for hours again. Our blue News editors take the test and venture into the monster traffic jam.
-
8.45 a.m.
7 kilometers of traffic jam
The traffic jam heading south continues to grow to seven kilometers. Those traveling between Amsteg and Göschenen can now expect delays of up to 70 minutes.
-
8.38 a.m.
Traffic jam also heading north
Now there is also congestion heading north. The TCS reports one kilometer of traffic jam on Twitter with a delay of around ten minutes.
-
8.20 a.m.
Uri tightens the screws again on the Gotthard - these rules now apply
Uri is taking action again ahead of the Easter traffic: Five measures are to curb traffic jams on the A2 and prevent traffic from avoiding villages. Drivers must be prepared for restrictions.
We summarize here which measures are now in force.
-
8.16 a.m.
Gotthard tunnel closed
The Gotthard Tunnel is now completely closed in both directions. The reason is a broken-down vehicle in the tunnel, as reported by the TCS.
-
7.51 a.m.
Truck blocks right lane
The situation is getting worse. A broken-down truck is blocking the right-hand lane, causing obstructions between Amsteg and Wassen as well as Wassen and Göschenen.
-
7.28 a.m.
Already 5 kilometers of traffic jam
The Easter avalanche continues. After a brief respite on Thursday morning, there is already a traffic jam again before the Gotthard: five kilometers between Amsteg and Göschenen, with a time loss of up to 50 minutes according to the TCS.
-
April 2, 7.03 a.m.
Things should really get going today
Today, Maundy Thursday, the travel wave is likely to pick up massively. From now on, waiting times of over two hours are possible at the Gotthard, and the high volume of traffic is likely to continue until Good Friday.
Those wishing to cross the border at Chiasso after the Gotthard will have to reckon with additional delays, wrote the TCS. Return traffic is expected on Easter Monday. In the course of the coming week, there could be traffic jams towards the evening.
We have summarized everything about this year's traffic jam forecast here.
-
April 1, 2:03 p.m.
Already a lot of congestion on April 1
Travel to the south has already led to a traffic jam in front of the Gotthard road tunnel on Wednesday morning. After midday, the traffic jam in front of the north portal in Göschenen reached a length of eleven kilometers.
This was announced by the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) on Platform X. This means that car passengers will have to wait just under two hours before they can start their journey through the 17-kilometer Gotthard road tunnel towards Airolo TI.
The traffic jam had formed during the morning and quickly grew in length. The entrances in Göschenen and Wassen were closed. This is to prevent motorists from avoiding the traffic jam via the cantonal road.