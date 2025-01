The Gotthard Tunnel is closed in both directions. (archive picture) sda

On Saturday, the TCS reports technical problems in the Gotthard Tunnel. The Gotthard is closed in both directions.

Samuel Walder

The Gotthard tunnel on the A2 is completely closed in both directions due to technical problems. Drivers must expect delays.

#A2 - Gotthard - Chiasso - Gotthard-Tunnel in beiden Richtungen gesperrt, technische Probleme — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) January 18, 2025

