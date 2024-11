The Gotthard tunnel is closed KEYSTONE

The Gotthard Tunnel is currently closed due to an accident. The closure will last until at least 4 pm.

Sven Ziegler

An accident occurred in the Gotthard Tunnel on Friday, resulting in the tunnel being closed. According to the TCS, the closure will last until at least 4 pm.

As a result, a traffic jam several kilometers long has formed in front of the north portal.

+++ Update to follow +++