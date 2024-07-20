Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20 Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard. Image: BRK News The queue is over 13 kilometers long. Image: BRK News Drivers pass the time on the road. Image: BRK News The waiting time is over two hours. Image: BRK News Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20 Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard. Image: BRK News The queue is over 13 kilometers long. Image: BRK News Drivers pass the time on the road. Image: BRK News The waiting time is over two hours. Image: BRK News

Traffic in front of the Gotthard north portal was once again backed up for 13 kilometers on Saturday morning. Travelers heading south had to reckon with a time loss of over two hours.

The column of traffic formed shortly before 05.30 a.m. between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR, according to a message from the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on the short message service X.

Traffic was already backed up for six kilometers between Amsteg and Göschenen UR at 03:00 in the morning, according to the TCS. This led to a waiting time of up to one hour during the night.

After that, traffic increased steadily. Shortly after 6 a.m., the traffic jam had already reached a length of over 13 kilometers and travelers had to expect a waiting time of over two hours. Around midday, the tunnel was also closed due to a broken-down vehicle.

Vacation and weekend traffic had already increased on Friday, both southbound and northbound. The traffic jams in front of the north portal reached a length of eleven kilometers in the meantime. On the south side of the road tunnel, the TCS recorded a maximum of five kilometers of congestion on Friday.

