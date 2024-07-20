Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard.
The queue is over 13 kilometers long.
Drivers pass the time on the road.
The waiting time is over two hours.
Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20
Traffic in front of the Gotthard north portal was once again backed up for 13 kilometers on Saturday morning. Travelers heading south had to reckon with a time loss of over two hours.
The column of traffic formed shortly before 05.30 a.m. between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR, according to a message from the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on the short message service X.
Traffic was already backed up for six kilometers between Amsteg and Göschenen UR at 03:00 in the morning, according to the TCS. This led to a waiting time of up to one hour during the night.
After that, traffic increased steadily. Shortly after 6 a.m., the traffic jam had already reached a length of over 13 kilometers and travelers had to expect a waiting time of over two hours. Around midday, the tunnel was also closed due to a broken-down vehicle.
Vacation and weekend traffic had already increased on Friday, both southbound and northbound. The traffic jams in front of the north portal reached a length of eleven kilometers in the meantime. On the south side of the road tunnel, the TCS recorded a maximum of five kilometers of congestion on Friday.
SDA