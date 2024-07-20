  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Pictures show 13-kilometer avalanche Gotthard tunnel now also closed

SDA

20.7.2024 - 05:30

Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20
Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20. Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard.

Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard.

Image: BRK News

Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20. The queue is over 13 kilometers long.

The queue is over 13 kilometers long.

Image: BRK News

Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20. Drivers pass the time on the road.

Drivers pass the time on the road.

Image: BRK News

Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20. The waiting time is over two hours.

The waiting time is over two hours.

Image: BRK News

Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20
Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20. Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard.

Traffic is jammed in front of the Gotthard.

Image: BRK News

Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20. The queue is over 13 kilometers long.

The queue is over 13 kilometers long.

Image: BRK News

Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20. Drivers pass the time on the road.

Drivers pass the time on the road.

Image: BRK News

Traffic jam before Gotthard July 20. The waiting time is over two hours.

The waiting time is over two hours.

Image: BRK News

Traffic in front of the Gotthard north portal was once again backed up for 13 kilometers on Saturday morning. Travelers heading south had to reckon with a time loss of over two hours.

20.7.2024 - 05:30

The column of traffic formed shortly before 05.30 a.m. between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR, according to a message from the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on the short message service X.

Traffic was already backed up for six kilometers between Amsteg and Göschenen UR at 03:00 in the morning, according to the TCS. This led to a waiting time of up to one hour during the night.

After that, traffic increased steadily. Shortly after 6 a.m., the traffic jam had already reached a length of over 13 kilometers and travelers had to expect a waiting time of over two hours. Around midday, the tunnel was also closed due to a broken-down vehicle.

Vacation and weekend traffic had already increased on Friday, both southbound and northbound. The traffic jams in front of the north portal reached a length of eleven kilometers in the meantime. On the south side of the road tunnel, the TCS recorded a maximum of five kilometers of congestion on Friday.

SDA