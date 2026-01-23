The Gotthard Corridor will be closed on several nights in August. Traffic will be rerouted over the pass during the night. The Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) aims to prevent damage to the tunnel ceiling.

Drivers will have to take a detour via the Gotthard Pass for twelve nights in August.

Here's what it's all about The Gotthard Road Tunnel will be closed for twelve nights in August.

The closures are in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

The reason is preventive maintenance work on the false ceiling. Summary created with

Anyone driving along the Gotthard Corridor on a night in August may have to cross the pass. The road tunnel will be closed for twelve nights between August 10 and 27.

The closures will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, as announced by the Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) on Wednesday. The closures will affect the nights from Monday through Thursday. Traffic will be able to pass through the tunnel on the nights from Friday to Saturday, from Saturday to Sunday, and from Sunday to Monday.

The Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) cited “preventive maintenance work” as the reason for closing the 17-kilometer-long route between Göschenen (UR) and Airolo (TI). Specifically, the work involves the intermediate ceiling. Cuts will be made to relieve stress on these structural components as a precautionary measure in order to reduce the risk of damage.

The stresses in the false ceiling are continuously monitored using a measurement system. In 2023, a crack formed in the false ceiling near the north portal, and pieces of concrete fell onto the roadway. This was likely caused by movements in the mountain.

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