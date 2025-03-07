If the Grächen ski resort cannot significantly increase its capital soon, the mountain railroads will close and the family ski resort will be finished. Bild: Verein Grächen und St. Niklaus Tourismus und Gewerbe

The mountain railroads and the Grächen ski area are 20 million francs in debt. They are calling on locals and guests to buy shares to save the family ski resort.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mountain railroads in the Valais ski resort of Grächen are 20 million francs in debt, caused by rising personnel and energy costs as well as inflation.

A capital increase is expected to raise at least six million francs to convince creditors to waive half of the debt.

Without a financial rescue by the end of April, the mountain railroads could go out of business, which would have serious consequences for tourism and the regional economy. Show more

The mountain railroads in Grächen, a popular family ski resort in Valais, are facing a financial crisis. The mountain of debt amounts to CHF 20 million, caused by rising personnel and energy costs as well as inflation. Without swift action, the mountain railroads are threatened with closure, reports SRF.

The Valais ski resort of Grächen, which is particularly popular with families, is fighting for survival. The mountain railroads have accumulated debts of 20 million francs. "It's five to twelve," says Kurt Schär, Chairman of the Board of Directors, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

The reason for the financial difficulties is inflation as well as increased personnel and energy costs.

Rescue through capital increase

Those responsible have launched a recapitalization campaign to raise at least six million francs. The municipality, locals and owners of second homes are called upon to help save the mountain railroads and thus the Grächen ski area by purchasing shares.

Municipal president Martin Schürch explains that it is now time to look to the future and not to look for mistakes in the past. "Assigning blame is of no use to anyone," he says. The financing plan was developed after numerous discussions with creditors and experts. The aim is to persuade creditors to waive half of the debt, but this is only possible if capital is successfully raised.

Those responsible must raise at least six million francs to ensure that the rescue is successful.

Grächen must be rescued by the end of April

The mountain railroads are crucial to Grächen's appeal to tourists. If the necessary money is not raised, the consequences could be catastrophic, warns Schär: "Grächen could disappear from the tourist map." Schürch also sees serious consequences: "Holiday apartments would lose value, businesses would have to close and jobs would be lost."

The mood towards the rescue plan is mixed, as the SRF report from the information event shows. Building contractor Dominic Brigger is aware of the seriousness of the situation, while vacation apartment landlady Beatrice Ruppen encourages everyone to buy shares. Second home owner Jörg Spieler, on the other hand, speaks of "scaremongering" and calls for more transparency in dealing with the finances.

There is still time until the end of April to find enough supporters who have confidence in the future of the mountain railroads. Until then, those responsible will try to convince as many Grächen fans as possible to buy shares.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.