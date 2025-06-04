Politicians are discussing whether a new nuclear power plant should be built in the canton of Aargau. sda

The Aargau cantonal parliament is debating whether the cantonal government should make preparations for a possible new nuclear power plant. The vote shows a split opinion, especially among the center and the SVP.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Aargau Grand Council has passed a motion to prepare for a new nuclear power plant by 72 votes to 63 - in the event that the nationwide ban on new construction is lifted.

The debate was controversial: the SVP and FDP emphasized security of supply and climate targets, while the GLP and Greens warned of costs, risks and a step backwards for the energy transition.

Despite party lines, there were individual dissenters, which illustrates the deep division on the topic of nuclear energy in the canton of Aargau. Show more

The question of whether the Aargau cantonal government should take precautions for the construction of a new nuclear power plant if the ban on new builds is lifted led to a heated debate in the Grand Council. Pascal Furer from the SVP portrayed the 2017 referendum that introduced the ban on new builds as a veritable coercion. The SVP demanded that the cantonal government should do everything in its power to quickly connect a new nuclear power plant to the grid in Aargau should the ban be lifted. This was reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The discussion was accompanied by sharp criticism, particularly from the GLP and the Greens. Gian von Planta from the GLP argued that the construction of a new nuclear power plant would undermine the energy strategy and prolong dependence on fossil fuels. Andreas Fischer Bargetzi of the Greens warned of the high costs incurred by nuclear power plant projects in other countries and described the motion as an unnecessary burden on the administration.

Politicians are divided

The center supported the position of the government council, which referred to the responsibility of the federal government and saw no need for cantonal measures. Alfons Kaufmann emphasized the importance of technological openness, while Adrian Meier of the FDP defended nuclear power as important for energy security and the achievement of climate targets. He warned of a possible electricity shortage in winter.

Another argument was put forward by Harry Lütolf from the Center Party, who pointed out the security risks of nuclear power plants in crisis areas. He emphasized the danger that could arise from military conflicts and referred to the situation in Ukraine. Despite these concerns, the Grand Council voted 72 to 63 in favour of referring the motion, which shows that the issue is highly polarized.

There were a few dissenters in the vote: Daniele Mezzi, Monika Baumgartner and Philipp Laube from the center voted for the motion, while Emanuel Suter from the SVP voted against it. Suter justified his decision with unresolved questions about nuclear waste disposal and his membership of the "No nuclear waste in Bözberg" association. However, he showed understanding for the arguments of the supporters, who emphasized the security of supply.