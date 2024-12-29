Granit Xhaka publishes a family photo on Instagram. It's striking: the 32-year-old has a new short hairstyle.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka publishes a family photo in the snow on Instagram.

One thing is particularly striking: The professional footballer shows himself with a shaved head.

His fans like the new hairstyle. Show more

Granit Xhaka publishes a family photo on Instagram. Underneath, he writes: "Family time is the best time", meaning "time with the family is the best time".

The picture shows his pregnant wife, their two children and the national team captain in the snow. They are enjoying their vacation in Arosa GR.

But one thing in particular stands out in the picture: The 32-year-old has a new hairstyle. Xhaka has a shaved head - and this is causing plenty of speculation. As reported by "Blick" and "20 Minuten", the professional footballer probably used his time off from training to have a hair transplant.

Much praise for the new hairstyle

However, Xhaka receives a lot of praise for his new hairstyle. "Soon to have better hair than Bellingham" writes one user. Another user jokingly commented: "Granite with a boxer cut before GTA 6". "How beautiful", says another fan, or "new hairstyle" and a flame emoji.

Let's hope that the new hairstyle is a good omen. Because the 32-year-old's next serious match with Leverkusen (currently in second place behind Bayern) is scheduled for January 10. And then, in the fall of 2025, the dance for the World Cup ticket with the Swiss national team.