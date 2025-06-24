Attention pollen allergy sufferers: Grass pollen has been flying since April. sda

The grass pollen season in Switzerland started early and has been causing allergy symptoms since April. Teenagers and young adults are particularly affected.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The grass pollen season starts earlier and lasts longer, which puts allergy sufferers under a lot of strain.

Teenagers and young adults are particularly affected.

The pollen load increases, especially in warm weather. Show more

Sneezing, blocked nose and watery, red eyes: the grass pollen is here. And with it begins the strongest time of the pollen season.

Especially on warm and sunny days, increasing amounts of grass pollen are on the move in the lowlands, according toapress release from "aha! Allergy Center Switzerland".

The first grass pollen was already measured in April, i.e. during the birch pollen season. The reason: "The mild temperatures since the end of January with only short cold periods", explains Regula Gehrig, biometeorologist at MeteoSwiss in the press release.

Vegetation is starting one to two weeks earlier than the long-term average. Although a short, cooler phase before Easter temporarily slowed down growth, a rapid increase in grass pollen is now to be expected with the rising temperatures.

Teenagers and young adults are particularly affected

For many people with a pollen allergy, a stressful time has therefore begun: "Around one in five people in Switzerland react to pollen," says Roxane Guillod, Head of Specialist Services at aha! Around 70 percent of people with hay fever are allergic to grass pollen.

Teenagers and young adults are particularly affected by grass pollen. The reason: "They are in a particularly active phase of life - be it at school, during training, in sport or in their social environment," explains Guillod blue News.

This is not always easy, as the allergic symptoms also have a negative impact on concentration, performance and well-being.

Grass pollen is weakest in the morning

The grass pollen season in this country begins in April and lasts until around the end of August. The peak is in May and June. "Depending on the weather - especially in dry and sunny conditions - the load can remain until late summer," the pollen expert told blue News.

As a rule, grass pollen counts are lowest in the early morning. "That's why we also recommend airing the room briefly then," says Guillod.

The grass pollen forecast for Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Screenshot aha!

The expert goes on to explain that as the dew evaporates, the grasses will begin to release their pollen, causing the concentration to increase during the morning. In the afternoon, it can increase significantly, especially in dry, warm weather.

In the evening, the concentration usually decreases again - unless dry, windy conditions prevail, which could continue to promote the pollen count.

Climate change influences pollen

However, the weather is decisive for the current pollen count: if it remains dry and sunny, the pollen count also remains high. Rain can temporarily reduce it.

"In the long term, there is a clear trend: due to climate change, the flowering period of many plants starts earlier and ends later. This extends the pollen season," says Guillod to blue News.

Higher carbon dioxide levels would also lead to increased pollen production. "What's more, new plants - for example from southern regions - can also settle in Switzerland when temperatures rise, which increases the diversity of pollen and potential allergens."

Guilod advises people to keep an eye on the pollen forecasts: "On 'pollenundallergie.ch' or with the 'Pollen-News' app, those affected know at all times where and in what quantities the pollen is flying and it helps to recognize critical days in advance."

In addition, you should only ventilate briefly, wash your hair before going to bed, do not take off or leave clothes in the bedroom, do not leave laundry to dry outside and always wear sunglasses outside.