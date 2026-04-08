In the canton of Glarus, young people can vote from the age of 16. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Graubünden could become the second canton in Switzerland to allow 16-year-olds to vote - so far only Glarus has dared to do so. A parliamentary commission has now said yes, now the people have to decide.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Graubünden, 16-year-olds will in future be allowed to vote in cantonal and communal referendums - but they will only be allowed to stand for election from the age of 18.

A parliamentary committee has now endorsed the draft law and the cantonal parliament will debate it definitively at the end of April.

Supporters argue that young people have long been seriously involved in politics. Opponents see a contradiction between political rights and a lack of legal maturity.

If parliament agrees, the people of Graubünden are expected to decide at the ballot box in the fall of 2026. Show more

In the canton of Graubünden, young people will soon be able to vote from the age of 16 - at least when it comes to cantonal or communal issues. The idea is not new: four years ago, the cantonal parliament passed a motion to this effect by a clear majority.

Now a parliamentary commission has examined the specific draft law - and supports it. blue News explains the background to this and what the next steps are.

Who came up with the idea?

It all started in 2019 at a youth session. From there, the demand made its way into parliament - supported by centrist politician Gian Derungs. He managed to get 75 of the 120 councillors to co-sign the motion. In parliament itself, as many as 82 voted in favor.

However, with this yes vote, Parliament initially only instructed the government to draw up a draft law. This has been available since December 2025 and provides for two amendments to the cantonal constitution:

All citizens of the canton of Graubünden with Swiss citizenship should now be entitled to vote and stand for election from the age of 16.

However, you will still only be able to stand for election from the age of 18. Show more

What are the arguments in favor?

In addition to the usual arguments - promoting a sense of responsibility and political interest - there is one idea that is either particularly plausible or, depending on your political point of view, also off-putting: young people are already seriously engaging with politics on issues such as climate protection or digitalization.

There is also an argument that carries particular weight in Graubünden: With the voting age of 16, the canton and its municipalities could involve their young people in local politics earlier. This would strengthen their ties to their homeland - and counteract emigration.

So far, Die Mitte, EVP, the Greens and SP have spoken out in favor of the bill. The SVP and the Young Party of the FDP reject it. The FDP as a whole did not want to take a position in advance, but voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposal in parliament.

What are the arguments against it?

Those who say no often argue with the "unity of rights and duties": Those who are allowed to have a say in politics should also bear full legal responsibility. But concluding contracts or doing military service is only possible from the age of 18.

However, it is not quite that simple: young people are already allowed to conclude contracts as long as they are free of charge or within the "pocket money limit". And military recruitment begins at 17 with the compulsory orientation day.

Another counter-argument is more convincing: the draft law would separate active and passive voting rights. In concrete terms, this means that 16-year-olds would be allowed to vote for other people, but would not be able to stand for office themselves. According to critics, this would create a kind of second-class voter - you could take part, but not quite.

In 2022, the No camp feared that the left would be able to benefit from the voting age of 16. KEYSTONE

And yes: after all, there were fundamental doubts about the political maturity of 16-year-olds. Many are still in education, live at home and do not have extensive financial responsibility.

What happens next?

The cantonal parliament will debate the proposal definitively at the end of April. The majority is in favor of at least allowing the people to decide. If the balance of power remains roughly the same, the proposal will be put to the ballot box in the fall of 2026.

Is the voting age 16 already in place somewhere?

Yes - but only in one place in Switzerland. The canton of Glarus introduced it in 2007 by popular vote. The list is already complete.

The Yes to the Glarus voting age of 16 was passed at a rainy cantonal assembly. KEYSTONE

The list of cantons that said no, on the other hand, is long: the people rejected it in Basel-Stadt (2009), Uri (2009 and 2021), Basel-Landschaft (2018), Neuchâtel (2020), Zurich (2022), Bern (2022), Aargau (2024) and Lucerne (2025). The proposal has already failed in parliament in other cantons, including Fribourg, Thurgau, Schaffhausen, St. Gallen, Vaud, Geneva and others. In Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Basel-Stadt and Ticino, initiatives are still pending.

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