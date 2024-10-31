A judge at the Administrative Court of Graubünden in Chur is alleged to have raped an intern: The accused is now on trial. Screenshot Google Streetview

The former judge allegedly raped a then 24-year-old intern in December 2021. In the months before, he had repeatedly sexually harassed her. He has been on trial since today, Thursday.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Graubünden judge Manuele G. from Chur is on trial for rape, sexual assault and taking advantage of an emergency situation.

He is alleged to have raped his then 24-year-old trainee.

He then allegedly threatened to sabotage her bar exam if she told anyone about it. Show more

On Thursday morning, the ex-judge from Chur in Graubünden, M.G., will stand trial. He is accused of rape, sexual assault and taking advantage of an emergency situation.

In December, he allegedly raped a then 24-year-old trainee in his office. In the months prior to this, the judge is said to have repeatedly sexually harassed the young woman. He denies all allegations and says that the sex was consensual.

After the incident, the judge continued to work for a whole year as if nothing had happened, but it was only investigations by the "Inside Justiz" portal, the "SonntagsZeitung" and "Südostschweiz" newspapers and a criminal complaint that later brought the lawyer down.

The information disclosed by the Plessur Regional Court in Chur in the run-up to the court hearings is sparse, as the Blick writes.

Judge allegedly ordered intern to the office in the evening

The criminal complaint filed by the lawyer of the intern concerned in March 2022 is available to the newspaper. It states: The judge is said to have summoned the young woman to his office on the evening of December 13, 2021. He wanted to discuss cases with her that still needed to be dealt with.

There he offered her tea and drew the curtains. They talked about professional, private and semi-private matters. Then they heard the front doors of the courthouse slam shut. They were alone.

The judge then started kissing the trainee and grabbed her under her T-shirt. When she tried to defend herself, she realized that he had already opened her trousers. The criminal complaint states: "He unexpectedly pushed his hand into her underpants while at the same time satisfying himself with his other hand," writes Blick.

The woman is said to have resisted and tried to leave the office. The judge then cut her off. He then allegedly raped her.

After the assault, the trainee wanted to leave the office. "However, her legs gave out and she slumped to the floor," the lawyer describes the incident in the criminal complaint.

After the rape, he talked about concerts

M.G. acted as if nothing had happened. He asked her about her favorite song, showed her his playlist and told her about concerts he had attended. She sat trembling on the floor.

When she managed to leave the office, she went to the hospital with her boyfriend to secure evidence. The judge's DNA was found in her abdomen, as reported by "Inside Justiz".

The judge wrote her several messages after the crime. Among other things: "I feel like doing this again." She then sought emergency help from a psychiatrist and was put on sick leave.

Assaults even before the crime

According to the criminal complaint, the young woman had already been sexually harassed by the judge several months before the crime. Compliments and lewdness were almost the order of the day. According to Blick, he is also said to have written messages in an internal chat, such as: "I want di. Looking forward to mora." Or also: "I can't stand it" and "you look stunning".

Before the crime, M.G. allegedly tried to kiss her several times and rubbed his genitals against her. He is said to have offered her the opportunity to sit on his lap, which the then 24-year-old refused at all times "by flinching or pushing her away".

The fear of losing her internship and jeopardizing her professional career prevented the young woman from reporting the incidents. In addition, the judge had told her before the incident that judges in the canton of Graubünden were "untouchable", the complaint continues.

Accused allegedly took advantage of his situation

According to the court announcements of the Plessur Regional Court, the public prosecutor's office emphasizes that the court trainee was in a relationship of dependency. The accused is said to have exploited this situation to his advantage.

The indictment also includes the allegation that the former judge anonymously threatened the trainee in the fall of 2023 to sabotage her bar exam.

The judge and his lawyer denied the allegations to "Inside Justiz". The sexual contact was consensual. The presumption of innocence applies.