A majority of the Graubünden Parliament has voted in favor of releasing two lynx into the canton. These are intended to replace three lynx that were mistakenly shot during the 2024 wolf hunt.

The reason the Graubünden parliament discussed this in the first place was two motions from the Center and SVP parties. Center Grand Council member Gian Andris Derungs and SVP Grand Council member Walter Grass wanted to prevent the canton from reintroducing new lynx. However, their efforts were rebuffed in parliament. The Council backed the government. On Derungs’ motion, it voted 70 to 41, with one abstention, in favor of the government’s proposals and thus in favor of the lynx release—and on the more far-reaching SVP motion, it voted 73 to 37.

Derungs’ arguments thus failed to convince a majority of the Council. He explained: “For years, Graubünden—supported by all the conservative parties in this Council—has been fighting for proper regulation of large predators. The tensions between agriculture and large predators are well known.” Actively culling new large predators now would give the impression that these concerns are not being taken seriously.

FDP and GLP in Favor of Lynx Release

But in this case, for once, the conservative parties were not in agreement. FDP Grand Council member Tarzisius Caviezel, like the majority of his party, spoke out in favor of the release: “This is simply a matter of restoring the original balance and thereby compensating for the accidental killings.” The accidental killings had caused a major stir both nationally and internationally. “The lynx is considered critically endangered. Protecting animal species from extinction is a fundamental legal obligation.” Furthermore, he noted, the lynx’s attacks on livestock are not comparable to those of the wolf.

GLP State Council member Géraldine Danuser assessed the situation similarly: “It seems to me that the reactions to this measure are, in some cases, greater than the measure itself.” The suspension will strengthen the genetic diversity of the lynx population. “A genetically healthy population is not only in the interest of species conservation but also in the interest of a functioning ecosystem.” The lynx helps regulate roe deer and chamois populations, thereby supporting natural forest regeneration.

Following the parliamentary decision, the canton is now releasing one lynx from the Jura and one from the Carpathians into Graubünden, as planned. However, these must first be captured in the respective regions.