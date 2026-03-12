Long traffic jams regularly occur on the A13. KEYSTONE

When the Easter traffic jam builds up on the A13, many drivers take a detour through Domat/Ems. Now the Graubünden municipality is responding - with a special road that only locals are allowed to use.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A special traffic regulation called "Blue Line" will be introduced in Domat/Ems at Easter.

Only residents with a permit are allowed to use a road that is otherwise closed.

In this way, the municipality wants to reduce the amount of traffic diverting from the highway through the village. Show more

When traffic builds up on the A13 highway before Easter, many drivers divert through the Graubünden municipality of Domat/Ems. For the residents, this means the same thing every year: columns of traffic through the village, noise and gridlocked traffic.

Now the municipality is implementing an unusual measure. At Easter, the so-called "Blue Line" will be launched - a road that only locals are allowed to use, as reported by "Südostschweiz".

While tourists and people passing through are stuck in traffic jams, residents will be able to drive past the cars in future.

Road only open to residents

The rule is clear: the special route may only be used by people who have their main residence or weekly stay in Domat/Ems. The municipality writes this on its website.

The route runs along a road near the Plarenga traffic circle, where driving is normally prohibited. It is only opened when the metering system on the main road is active at the same time.

Then only locals, post buses and emergency vehicles are allowed to drive through.

Annoyance over alternative traffic

The background to this is the increasing amount of alternative traffic when there is congestion on the highway. On public holidays in particular, many drivers leave the A13 and drive through the village to reach their destination more quickly.

The municipality tries to slow down the traffic with a metering system to make it less attractive to avoid the highway. However, this very system also causes traffic jams - which also affect the locals.

Already over 1300 permits

For the "Blue Line" to work, residents need a special transit permit. This is free of charge.

As reported by "Südostschweiz", 1379 applications had already been received by the end of February.

A security service is to check that only authorized persons actually use the route. Anyone without a permit will still have to wait in traffic jams.

The system is initially being tested as a pilot project.