The Federal Supreme Court knows no mercy when it comes to formal requirements. (symbolic image) Picture: sda

A woman from Graubünden wanted to contest a penalty order - but she didn't show up for the hearing. She failed at the Federal Supreme Court because she forgot to sign it.

Petar Marjanović

A traffic offense can be expensive - especially if you trip yourself up. A woman from Graubünden messed up her appeal against a penalty order. First she skipped the hearing, then she forgot to sign her petition to the Federal Court.

The story begins in October 2024: the public prosecutor's office in Graubünden issued the woman with a penalty order for breaking traffic rules. It is not known exactly what happened.

However, the woman refused to accept the punishment and lodged an appeal. The case was then forwarded to the Prättigau/Davos regional court. She was due to appear there for the main hearing in April 2025. However, she failed to attend the court - whereupon the proceedings were discontinued.

The woman from Graubünden was not prepared to accept this. She took the case to the High Court, but failed again. Finally, she turned to the Federal Supreme Court. However, this attempt also failed - due to a formality of all things: her notice of appeal did not bear a handwritten signature.

Letter not collected

The Federal Supreme Court sent the woman a registered letter requesting that she rectify the defect by July 4, 2025. The letter was also sent as an A Mail plus item.

This type of mailing is deemed to have been delivered as soon as the letter is in the letterbox, even if the recipient does not sign for it. In this way, the court wanted to ensure that the woman received the letter.

However, she neither collected the registered letter nor did she respond to the A Mail letter. However, as she should have expected mail from Lausanne, the letter is still deemed to have been delivered according to the law - even if she did not receive it personally.

Because the woman did not subsequently provide her signature, the Federal Supreme Court did not hear her appeal. Nevertheless, she does not have to pay any legal costs.

