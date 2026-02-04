The Oberengadin hospital in Samedan. Keystone (Archivbild)

At the third attempt, it has worked: the Upper Engadine Hospital in Graubünden has been saved. The nine municipalities have unanimously approved the rescue plan.

The Oberengadin hospital in Graubünden has been saved. At the third attempt, nine municipalities voted unanimously in favor of the rescue plan at a meeting on Wednesday evening. This means that medical care in the region will continue to be guaranteed in the future.

Some meetings saw a record turnout, for example in Samedan, the site of the second-largest hospital in Graubünden, where 429 voters turned up.

The population approved the establishment of the new management company Sanadura and the loan of CHF 19.5 million for three service agreements, in some cases unanimously.

The first agreement guarantees medical care through a new contract with the Chur Cantonal Hospital and the Gut Clinic in St. Moritz. This contract is valid from the beginning of April until the end of 2026.

A multi-year agreement will be prepared in the coming months and put to the vote in the fall. Two further service agreements are necessary to ensure long-term care, which includes retirement homes and Spitex.

Staff and service cuts

Despite the positive outcome, the reorganization of the healthcare system in the Upper Engadine will have consequences for hospital staff. 48 people, mainly employed in the care sector, will lose their jobs at the end of March. This will also lead to a reduction in services and beds. Three of the seven floors will be closed. The number of inpatient cases will also decrease.

Emergency care, surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics, radiology, traumatology, orthopedics and a ward for semi-intensive therapy will remain in Samedan. There are also special outpatient services such as dialysis and oncology.

Following the meetings on Wednesday evening in nine Rhaetian municipalities, the votes in Zuoz (March 4) and St. Moritz (March 8) are still pending.