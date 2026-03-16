Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is criticized for a draft law. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Health costs continue to rise. Now the Federal Council wants to follow suit with the deductible and increase it to CHF 400. This is intended to bring more personal responsibility into the system. But there is strong resistance.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to increase the minimum deductible in compulsory health insurance from CHF 300 to CHF 400 and automatically adjust it in line with healthcare costs in future.

The announcement has caused widespread outrage - many citizens see this as an additional burden for the sick and low-income earners.

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (SP) has to defend the reform, although her party sharply criticizes it and is considering a referendum.

The proposal originally came from SVP member of the Council of States Esther Friedli. The public and associations have until June to comment on it. Show more

This week, the Federal Council revealed that it wants to raise the minimum deductible for compulsory health insurance from CHF 300 to CHF 400. The planned amendment to the Health Insurance Act went out for consultation on Friday.

A new mechanism is also to be introduced that will automatically link the deductible to the development of healthcare costs in future. Children will continue to be exempt.

The news immediately triggered strong reactions from blue News readers. Many see the move as an unfair additional burden - especially for those who are already struggling with rising living costs. One user wrote that the sick and low-paid employees would be "asked to pay extra". Distrust of politics was also widespread: one reader announced that in future he would "go to the doctor for every little thing - in protest against the system".

A common thread ran through many comments: harsh criticism of Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (SP), who presented the bill on Friday. "A left-winger straight out of a book", commented one reader. Another raged: "Baume-Schneider, as a socialist, knows nothing better than to go after people's wallets."

Threat of referendum on health insurance reform?

However, a look behind the scenes shows that the Federal Councillor probably had to defend the increase against her own convictions.

As a Social Democrat, she is likely to be skeptical of the idea. In any case, her party colleagues described the Federal Council's plan as "unacceptable" and warned of an "unbelievable increase" that would mainly affect older people, the chronically ill and those on low incomes.

«We will fight this.» Barbara Gysi SP National Councillor

St. Gallen National Councillor Barbara Gysi (SP) has already threatened: "We will fight this." She told blue News that a higher minimum deductible is an "anti-social project" that would particularly affect older, chronically ill and poor people and also put more strain on the family budget. The NZZ therefore speculated that left-wing parties and trade unions could prepare a referendum against the reform.

If this happens, Baume-Schneider would have to argue against her own party as a Federal Councillor - as required by the principle of collegiality. This stipulates that members of the Federal Council must represent the position of the entire Federal Council to the outside world, even if they disagree internally.

Franchise increase: idea came from the SVP

It cannot be officially confirmed where Baume-Schneider personally stands. Her answers to Smartvote questions are currently no longer available due to technical adjustments to the platform. However, people close to Baume-Schneider made it clear to blue News that the draft law "bears a bourgeois signature".

The fact is that a majority of the Federal Council voted in favor of the amendment. However, the idea did not originate with the Federal Council, but in Parliament. The proposal was put forward by St. Gallen SVP member of the Council of States Esther Friedli. Her motion entitled "Adjusting the minimum deductible to real conditions" was adopted in 2025.

Friedli called for the deductible to be adjusted in line with rising healthcare costs and for an automatic system to be introduced. In the Council of States, she said: "I am aware that older or chronically ill people in particular choose a lower deductible. They are dependent on good healthcare. Any increase in the deductible affects these people. But with compulsory health insurance, we have a high level of solidarity between younger and older policyholders and between healthy and sick policyholders."

In the parliamentary debate, it was mainly representatives of the SVP, FDP and centrists who backed the reform. The Green Liberals were divided. Opposition came from the SP and the Greens - but also occasionally from the ranks of the SVP and the Center Party (see voting record).

With Friday's announcement, the deductible has not yet been increased. The Federal Council has only presented a draft bill. Now the ball is in the court of parties, organizations and citizens: they have until 22 June 2026 to comment. The federal government is providing forms for this purpose - and anyone who wants to get involved can view the explanatory report and the draft online.

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