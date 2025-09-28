Trembling to the last: The Yes vote for the e-ID was extremely close. The Yes camp is correspondingly relieved after the votes. Both opponents and supporters insist that it is voluntary.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The electorate approved the E-ID Act by a very narrow margin. 50.39 percent said yes to the bill.

The relief in the Yes camp was correspondingly great. The Confederation can now continue its work on the e-ID.

"This decision strengthens our digital sovereignty, the business location and barrier-free access for all citizens," said Federal Councillor Beat Jans.

The new law stipulates that the federal government will issue the e-ID and operate the necessary technical infrastructure.

Both supporters and opponents of the law insist that the E-ID is voluntary. Show more

The federal government can continue its work on the E-ID. At the second attempt, the electorate approved the corresponding law on Sunday - albeit more narrowly than expected in advance. In the end, 50.39 percent said yes to the bill. The Federal Council is relieved - and wants to take the concerns of opponents seriously.

"This decision strengthens our digital sovereignty, the business location and barrier-free access for all citizens," commented Federal Councillor Beat Jans on the result of the vote at a media conference in Bern. He said he was very relieved about the outcome of the vote.

According to Jans, the electronic ID card should strengthen the public service in Switzerland. Digitalization was progressing rapidly and in order not to simply be at the mercy of developments, it was necessary to take action.

"Under democratic control"

"The key point is that the E-ID Act is under democratic control," said Jans. In any case, the consultation on the ordinance to the E-ID Act is still ongoing until mid-October. The Federal Council will then decide whether to make adjustments based on the narrow results.

There was good reason for the Justice Minister's relief. The supporters of the e-ID Act had to tremble until the very end. Only in 7.5 cantons did a majority of voters approve the bill - in Zurich, Basel-Stadt, Vaud, Geneva, Lucerne, Zug, Fribourg and Ticino. The remaining 15.5 cantons were against. The "no" camp was in the lead for a long time. In the end, it was the Yes majorities in the large cities that tipped the balance.

In absolute figures, the Yes camp had a lead of just over 21,000 votes. 1,384,549 people voted Yes in the ballot box, 1,363,283 voted No.

Federal Councillor Beat Jans expressed his relief at the media conference on the results of the vote. KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider

"A deeply divided Switzerland"

According to political scientist Lukas Golder, skepticism prevailed, particularly in rural areas and among lower-income groups, as he said in an interview with SRF television in the afternoon. The majority of women are also likely to have said no to the introduction of the electronic ID card. The researcher from the gfs.bern institute spoke of "a deeply divided Switzerland - in every detail".

The new law stipulates that the federal government will issue the e-ID and operate the necessary technical infrastructure. The ID will be stored decentrally on the user's cell phone. Cantonal and communal authorities can also use the E-ID infrastructure - for example to issue driving licenses, diplomas or customer cards.

Projects in the pipeline

A "no" to the e-ID would also have called into question very specific plans by the Federal Council and Parliament. Back in May, the federal government proposed using the e-ID for a new organ donation register.

There are also plans to use the e-ID in future for electronic signature collections for initiatives and referendums.

Respectable success for opponents

The voting thriller surrounding the E-ID Act is a respectable success for the opponents of the bill. Surveys in the run-up to the vote had shown a relatively comfortable majority in favor of the introduction of the e-ID.

On the one hand, the bill was opposed by the "E-ID law no" committee. This was supported by the "Digital Integrity Switzerland" group founded by former members of the Pirate Party, the Young SVP, the EDU and the "Friends of the Constitution" organization.

Other organizations also collected signatures against the e-ID law, including Mass-voll and the Pirate Party. However, these organizations ran their own "no" campaigns.

The bill was backed by a broad alliance of parliamentarians from all parliamentary groups in the federal parliament. Parliamentarians from the SVP, FDP, Center Party, GLP, SP and Greens campaigned for it at a joint media conference back in June. However, the SVP subsequently decided to vote against.

Both camps insist on voluntariness

The close outcome of the referendum was also reflected in the reactions of the parties - both opponents and supporters. The Social Democrats and the Greens welcomed the referendum, but called on the Federal Council to introduce effective regulation of internet platforms.

The GLP sees the Yes to the e-ID as a "digitalization boost" for Switzerland. However, the Green Liberals also emphasized that the population must continue to be free to choose whether they want to use a service digitally or physically.

The electronic ID card guarantees data security and opens important doors for the innovation and research location, wrote the FDP.

However, the SVP demanded a guarantee that the e-ID would remain voluntary. There should be no "state surveillance through the back door". Monica Amgwerd, campaign leader of the "E-ID law no" committee, also warned that people should not suddenly have to identify themselves in everyday situations and provide a telephone number or passport details.