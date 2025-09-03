The seal "Saluk" did not wake up after an operation. Tierpark

The seal "Saluk" from the Dählhölzli Zoo has died unexpectedly after an operation - a great loss for visitors and staff.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The seal "Saluk" did not wake up from anesthesia after an operation on swallowed foreign bodies at the zoo in Bern.

Despite successful removal of the parts, he died, as anesthesia is particularly risky for seals.

The enclosure was checked and the other animals separated for the time being. Show more

Sad news from the Dählhölzli Zoo in Bern: the ten-year-old male seal Saluk died on August 26 in the Bern veterinary clinic.

The animal did not wake up from the anesthetic after an operation, as the zoo announced on Wednesday. "Despite intensive resuscitation attempts, he could not be brought back to life", the statement read.

Saluk had previously swallowed foreign objects - parts of a seal from the seal enclosure. X-rays and a gastroscopy confirmed the suspicion. During the subsequent operation, the vets were able to remove the foreign bodies, but Saluk still died. The zoo emphasizes that anaesthesia is particularly tricky with seals, as their physiology is strongly geared towards life in the water.

Group remains separated from the pool

The park management did not say how the animal was able to ingest the parts in the first place. However, according to the statement, the incident has been investigated in detail and the damage has been repaired. Until further notice, the rest of the group - three females and a young male - will remain separated from the affected pool.

The new seal enclosure at the zoo was only opened in May this year. During the renovation work, the animals lived in Sweden for a year before returning to Bern in the spring.

Saluk was considered to be particularly curious and playful. He persistently occupied himself with the activity tools that the animal keepers offered him every day. Not only the visitors, but also the zoo staff really appreciated the seal.