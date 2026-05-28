One year on: The traces of the massive landslide in Blatten are still visible. (May 21, 2026) Picture: Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

The massive landslide in Blatten on May 28, 2025, impressively demonstrated that solidarity can bear fruit in difficult moments. The disaster is a reminder to be humble in the face of the forces of nature.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today marks the first anniversary of the Blatten VS landslide.

More than 300 people lost their homes in the disaster within a very short space of time.

The landslide showed how important scientific knowledge, monitoring and cooperation between experts and authorities are, says the head of the Department for Geological Hazards and Mineral Resources at the Valais Natural Hazards Office.

However, according to a media report, the distribution of donations has led to criticism. Show more

The Blatten landslide on 28 May 2025 is a reminder that human lives can be saved in the event of natural hazards thanks to good cooperation between science, authorities and the population. Guillaume Favre-Bulle, then Head of the Geological Hazards and Mineral Resources Department at the Valais Natural Hazards Office, observed the landslide a year ago via webcam. Looking back, he speaks of "a real shock". We had to focus very quickly on emergency management and the risk of a possible dam collapse, he told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Prevention worked

The landslide showed how important scientific knowledge, monitoring and cooperation between experts and authorities are. Thanks to good foresight and efficient coordination, lives could have been saved, the current Valais cantonal geologist continued. Investments in protection against natural disasters will therefore remain central to the Alpine region in the future.

The increasing, extraordinarily high risk of natural disasters in the mountain regions is undisputed and cases of serious landslides, particularly in Valais, have become more frequent in recent years. Following the Blatten landslide, the Valais authorities want to invest even more in hazard protection.

When asked by Keystone-SDA, all Valais councillors expressed their satisfaction with the disaster management one year on: The timely evacuation proved that prevention measures worked and were crucial, wrote SVP State Councillor Franz Ruppen, for example.

Christophe Darbellay, a member of the Centre Party, and Stéphane Ganzer, a member of the FDP, are "proud" of how Valais and Switzerland showed solidarity with Blatten and the entire Lötschental valley and coped with the disaster. Valais has shown "its greatest strength": The cohesion and the ability to not leave anyone alone with such a fate, said Ganzer.

Glacier collapse in Blatten VS A huge glacier collapse on May 28, 2025 has largely buried Blatten... Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott ... or flooded by the dammed Lonza. Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott An aerial photo shows the extent of the destruction. Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott A helicopter evacuates a vehicle. Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott Around three million cubic meters thundered into the valley when the Birch Glacier collapsed Image: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle The army is ready for a relief operation. Image: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle A helicopter flies over the disaster area. Image: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle The search for a missing man has been temporarily suspended due to the danger. Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott Glacier collapse in Blatten VS A huge glacier collapse on May 28, 2025 has largely buried Blatten... Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott ... or flooded by the dammed Lonza. Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott An aerial photo shows the extent of the destruction. Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott A helicopter evacuates a vehicle. Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott Around three million cubic meters thundered into the valley when the Birch Glacier collapsed Image: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle The army is ready for a relief operation. Image: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle A helicopter flies over the disaster area. Image: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle The search for a missing man has been temporarily suspended due to the danger. Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

Population down

According to several newspapers, the population of the municipality has fallen from 302 to 287 one year after the disaster. Only three former residents had submitted a building application in neighboring communities, said Fernando Lehner, president of the reconstruction commission. "These figures are positive. The exodus has been very limited so far." The new hazard map allows the village to be rebuilt in four zones with a total of 14.2 hectares. The new Blatten should rely on wood and stone and be accessible by public transport all year round.

Strengthen surveillance

Darbellay emphasized that the monitoring and safety systems had worked well. The evacuation of Blatten ordered a few days before the landslide had saved the lives of hundreds of people. In view of climate change, investments in sustainable protection solutions are essential so that the mountain population can continue to live in their regions in the future.

SP State Councillor Mathias Reynard spoke of a great responsibility towards the population and future generations. "We must listen to the science and act quickly in the face of climate change."

Franziska Biner, a member of the Center Party, and her FDP colleague Ganzer also stated that it is important to tirelessly look ahead, monitor, warn and coordinate in order to protect people. For SVP State Councillor Ruppen, the restoration of the access roads to Blatten is a strong and concrete sign of hope that life in the Lötschental has a future.

A good report card

Thomas Egger, Director of the Swiss Association for Mountain Regions, also gives the Valais authorities a good report card in the Blatten case. The communication by the municipality and the cantonal authorities was exemplary.

"Critical voices calling for the abandonment of mountain valleys in the wake of events such as Blatten, on the other hand, are inappropriate and unrepresentative," said Egger on request. Cost-cutting exercises in natural hazard prevention, as envisaged in the relief package 27, were completely out of place, as Blatten had shown. On the contrary, natural hazard prevention should be expanded.

GLP President Jürg Grossen also supports this concern: "A key lesson is that we must consistently monitor natural hazards and take them seriously." The evacuation showed that good early warning systems save lives. Further investment must be made in these systems.

The importance of practising solidarity

When asked about the lessons learned from the disaster, Finance Minister and former President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter explained that it was neither possible nor necessary to regulate everything. Although there was no legal basis for rapid assistance at federal level, it was still possible to make funds available quickly and unbureaucratically.

The Federal Council had immediately submitted an urgent bill to Parliament to allocate CHF 5 million to the municipality. The loan was released just over three weeks after the disaster, Keller-Sutter noted. This shows that Switzerland is a community of fate and solidarity.

This enormous solidarity and willingness to donate with the affected population throughout Switzerland will also be remembered. The Valais State Councillors are still grateful and overwhelmed when asked.

For Egger, the numerous expressions of solidarity from the population and politicians prove that cohesion is working in the country.

Swiss Solidarity Director Miren Bengoa and Silvano Allenbach, Head of Swiss Disaster Relief, also emphasized the great solidarity shown by the population. The numerous donations have helped those affected and shown that they are not alone. At the same time, such natural events make it clear how vulnerable entire habitats can be and how important long-term investments in protection and safety are in addition to rapid aid.

Criticism of the distribution of donations

However, according to the CH Media newspapers, the distribution of donations has led to criticism. A total of CHF 72 million has been donated, of which almost CHF 30 million went directly to the municipality. However, when asked, the municipality did not provide any information about what the money was used for. Emmanuel Revaz, parliamentary group leader of the Greens in the Valais Grand Council, said that with donations of this size, politicians must guarantee "fair, proportionate and arbitrary use". Imposing such a large financial responsibility on a small municipal executive would not be doing it any service.