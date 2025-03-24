The raid took place in the Geneva suburb of Grand-Saconnex. Wikimedia Commons

Nine people were arrested in a large-scale raid in Geneva - including a Green municipal councillor and her family. According to media reports, her son is at the center of a suspected drug ring.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Geneva police have broken up a suspected drug network in a raid.

A Green councillor, her husband and her son were arrested.

Over a kilo of cocaine and several thousand pills were found in the family home. Show more

Last week, police in Geneva broke up a suspected organized drug trafficking network - and arrested a well-known local Green politician and her husband. According to the "Tribune de Genève", her son is suspected of being at the head of the drug ring.

The police operation on Wednesday was spectacular. Eyewitnesses reported how around 20 officers stormed an apartment, breaking down doors and even the balcony window. A total of nine people were arrested during the raid.

The investigation led the authorities to several locations where they seized various drugs, including cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, ecstasy and the tranquilizer Xanax. Investigators discovered more than a kilo of cocaine, several passports and large amounts of cash in the home of the family concerned.

Investigations continue

According to reports, the politician's son had recently returned from Dubai, a place the family apparently traveled to regularly. According to the commercial register, she is also active in several companies - including a company for research and development as well as chemical products, transportation and tourism.

Another company, which is registered in the son's name, offers "consulting services".

The Geneva police are still investigating. It is still unclear whether and to what extent the arrested municipal councillor and her husband were involved in the suspected drug cartel.