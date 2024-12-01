Meret Schneider returns to the National Council.

Meret Schneider returns to the National Council - and talks openly about her long battle against anorexia. The SVP is also looking forward to her return.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meret Schneider returns to parliament after a year's break and takes over Bastien Girod's seat.

She talks openly about her anorexia and her stay in hospital, which helped her to find new energy for her political work.

Her first initiative is aimed at making it compulsory to register and castrate outdoor cats throughout Switzerland in order to reduce animal suffering. Show more

The winter session begins on Monday and with it a familiar face returns to the Federal Parliament: Meret Schneider (32), former National Councillor for the Greens from the canton of Zurich, is taking up her seat in the National Council again following the resignation of her party colleague Bastien Girod.

While she is often perceived by the grassroots as a "farmer's scare", she enjoys respect in parliament. Even SVP National Councillor Martin Haab, who often disagreed with her politically, praised her in Blick: "Meret has always known what she is talking about. The welfare of animals is her everything." SVP farmer Alois Huber is also pleased: "On a human level, the collaboration has always worked well."

Schneider speaks openly about her eating disorder for the first time

Schneider, who has struggled with an eating disorder for years, is now speaking openly for the first time about her state of health and the challenges in her political work. In an interview with the Sonntagszeitung newspaper, Schneider talks about her long battle with anorexia. "I always thought I could do it alone. Obviously not," she admits openly.

She spent five weeks in a clinic to learn how to eat regularly and in a balanced way again. "Food can no longer be a reward, it's the fuel my body needs," she explains. Her return to parliament motivated her to seek help: "I need energy and stability for my demanding work."

First initiative revolves around animals

Politically, Schneider remains true to her line: her first initiative is about animal welfare, she reveals. Schneider is calling for mandatory registration and castration of outdoor cats throughout Switzerland in order to reduce overpopulation and the associated animal suffering. "Animal shelters are at breaking point and I have heard of young cats being drowned or abandoned. This must not be allowed to happen," she says.

Schneider is combative and optimistic: "I am delighted to be able to resume my political work."