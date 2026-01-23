Lisa Mazzone is taking Federal Councilor Albert Rösti to task. The Green Party president wants to strip the SVP Federal Councilor of his environmental portfolio. This move is meeting with resistance even from left-wing parties.

Here's what it's all about Green Party President Lisa Mazzone is calling for Albert Rösti to be removed as head of the DETEC.

She accuses him of serious failures in climate and heat policy.

While other parties agree with some of the criticism, they oppose removing him from power. Summary created with

According to Tamedia, Green Party President Lisa Mazzone has called on the Federal Council to remove the Federal Department of the Environment (UVEK) from the purview of Federal Councilor Albert Rösti, who is responsible for the issue, and is demanding concrete measures.

“So that the Swiss government will finally take responsibility and protect the population,” she told Tamedia on Thursday. Under his leadership, there has been a regression in climate policy, the Green Party president said in an interview with Tamedia. “I am convinced that any other Federal Councilor would be better than Albert Rösti in this department.” It’s not even July yet, and we’re already counting the victims of the heat wave, Mazzone said, referring to the extreme drought, farmers’ cries for help, and fish dying in rivers that have dropped too low. “We’re in the midst of a crisis, and the Federal Council is on vacation,” she added.

Citing referring to the hot summer and the drought, she accuses the SVP Federal Councilor of ruining Switzerland’s climate policy. Mazzone calls on the Federal Council to draw up a plan with measures such as “greening initiatives, building renovations, or genuine workplace safety.”

Mixed Reactions to Mazzone's Call

According to Tamedia, the Green Party leader is largely alone in making this demand. Even parties that are critical of Rösti’s climate and energy policies consider a change to be excessive, according to the newspapers. SP National Council member Hasan Candan, for example, stated that the noticeable effects of climate change in Switzerland concern him. “We urgently need more and more effective measures, as well as additional investments, to tackle the climate crisis,” Candan said. He added that Rösti’s policies are not sustainable “and do not adequately protect people and the environment.”

GLP President Jürg Grossen agrees with some of Mazzone’s criticisms. He says the Federal Council is acting “far too hesitantly and too slowly” on climate policy. He cites the decarbonization of transportation as an example. However, he does not support Mazzone’s call for Rösti to step down from his department.

How the Federal Council organizes itself is a matter for the government. However, unlike other members of the Federal Council, Rösti sometimes finds it difficult to set aside his party affiliations, Grossen told Tamedia: “As a member of the federal government, you have to put party politics aside.”

SVP Party Chairman: “Rösti at the DETEC is spot on”

Stefan Müller-Altermatt, a National Council member from the Center Party, is also critical of Rösti’s energy and climate policies. However, he considers the call for a reshuffle of the DETEC portfolio to be excessive. Such attacks, he says, are the “raison d’être of the polarizing parties”: The Greens are demanding that Rösti step down from the department, while the SVP is calling for the resignation of Asylum Minister Beat Jans.

Müller-Altermatt sees this as a threat to the institution of the Federal Council. Personalized calls for resignation or removal weaken the government rather than fostering a political debate about its decisions.

SVP Party President Marcel Dettling criticizes the Green Party president, saying her attack is primarily intended to draw attention. For him, at any rate, one thing is clear: “Albert Rösti is exactly the right person for the DETEC.”